How to watch today's South Florida Bulls vs Memphis Tigers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Memphis Tigers (25-5) will wrap up their regular season at home on Friday when they host the South Florida Bulls (13-17) at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. A victory would secure Memphis the outright regular-season championship.

South Florida enters this matchup with a 13-17 record and sits ninth in the conference standings at 6-11. It has been a challenging stretch for the Bulls, who have dropped three consecutive games and seven of their last ten.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are riding a wave of momentum, boasting a four-game winning streak, which includes hard-fought road victories over UAB and UTSA. Returning home for their final regular-season contest, Memphis will celebrate its seniors, including three of its four top scorers who have consistently reached double digits this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Florida Bulls vs. the Memphis Tigers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

South Florida Bulls vs Memphis Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The South Florida Bulls and the Memphis Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue FedEx Forum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch South Florida Bulls vs Memphis Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the South Florida Bulls vs. the Memphis Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

The Bulls have been solid offensively, averaging 74.8 points per game, but their defence has struggled, allowing 74.3 points per outing. Jamille Reynolds leads the way for USF, posting an average of 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Jayden Reid (12.2 PPG) and Kobe Knox (10.7 PPG) provide additional scoring depth, while Knox and Brandon Stroud (8.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG) each contributed 11 points in the Bulls’ previous meeting with Memphis.

Memphis Tigers news & key performers

Memphis, on the other hand, has been formidable on offence, averaging nearly 80 points per game. Their dynamic inside-out attack, anchored by forward Dain Dainja and guard PJ Haggerty, makes them a tough team to slow down. Defensively, the Tigers allow 73.1 points per game, giving them a positive scoring margin of seven points. They shoot an impressive 47.6% from the field and are particularly dangerous from beyond the arc, hitting 38.8% of their three-point attempts. Both Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter are sharpshooters, connecting on approximately 40% of their shots from deep, while guard Colby Rogers boasts a solid 38.3% three-point accuracy rate.