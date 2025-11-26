How to watch South Carolina vs Duke NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) look to keep their flawless start intact and extend their five-game home win streak when they welcome the Duke Blue Devils (3-3) on November 26, 2025.

South Carolina has been nothing short of electric to open the season. The Gamecocks are pouring in 94.8 points per outing and knocking down 56.5% of their shots, marks that sit fifth and second in the nation, respectively. Their offensive firepower was on full display in Sunday’s emphatic 121-49 rout of Queens, a game that felt over almost as soon as it tipped.

Duke, meanwhile, is trying to regain its footing after stumbling against South Florida last Thursday. The Blue Devils managed to hang 72 points on the board, but they simply couldn’t keep pace as the Bulls torched them by shooting 57 percent from the field, a deficit the Devils never managed to claw back from.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Duke NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina vs Duke: Date and tip-off time

The South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the Duke Blue Devils in an exciting NCAAW game on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET or 1:30 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET or 1:30 pm PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch South Carolina vs Duke on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gamecocks and the Blue Devils live on truTV nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

South Carolina vs Duke team news & key performers

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

South Carolina rolls into this matchup undefeated at 6-0 and playing like one of the nation’s most complete teams. The Gamecocks sit comfortably in the top five nationally in scoring margin and scoring offense, routinely overwhelming opponents with pace, efficiency, and depth. They’ve cracked the 100-point mark three times, and even their “off night” was a 65-point showing in a win over Clemson.

Offensively, South Carolina has been a juggernaut, putting up 94.8 points per game on a scorching 56.5 percent shooting, including 42 percent from deep. Their dominance doesn’t stop there. The Gamecocks are elite on the glass, ranking third in the country with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game, and their field-goal percentage defense (.270) leads the nation thanks to forcing 292 opponent misses already.

Duke Blue Devils team news

On the other side, Duke’s attack is powered by sophomore standout Toby Fournier, who sets the tone with 15.5 points per night. She gets plenty of help from Ashlon Jackson and Taina Mair, both steady double-figure contributors at 11.7 and 11.3 points per game, respectively. Fournier and Arianna Roberson clean up the glass with 6.2 rebounds each, and they anchor Duke’s interior defense by combining for nearly five blocks per outing. Mair continues to be the heartbeat of the offense, running the show with 4.7 assists to just 1.3 turnovers, a mark any point guard would be proud of.

Mair’s senior campaign is off to a roaring start. She’s stuffing the stat sheet with 11.3 points, 4.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game, all while keeping her mistakes to a minimum with only eight turnovers on the season. Her consistency and leadership recently earned her a place in Duke’s record books after surpassing 1,000 career points and 500 assists, a milestone only a select few Blue Devils have ever reached.