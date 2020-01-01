Solskjaer says Maguire will bounce back for Manchester United

The club captain has had a difficult few weeks for club and country, and there have been calls for him to be given a rest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Harry Maguire to bounce back for after a string of poor performances.

The United captain’s form has come under scrutiny and his bad start to the new campaign continued on international duty where he was sent off after 31 minutes for in their home defeat to after two clumsy challenges.

Several former players, including former United defender Rio Ferdinand, have urged for Maguire to be given some time off and taken out of the firing line after a difficult couple of months where he found himself arrested while on holiday in Greece.

Article continues below

More teams

At the time Solskjaer said they would have to wait and see how that incident in the summer had affected his captain, but the Norwegian seemed confident the 27-year-old could push on despite calls for him to be given a rest.

“In football you're in the headlights all the time, and when Harry is part of the England team that beats No 1 ranked it's a normal day, and then you get the headlines when you get a sending off, that's football for you, there’s so many ups and downs, we have to deal with it individually and as a group,” Solskjaer said in his pre-Newcastle press conference.

“Harry has got great resilience, I know he'll bounce back, I know he wants to play and work his way out of the last couple of games he's been criticised, he picked up a knock just before he came off. So, I’m just hopeful he’ll be fit, I had a look at him yesterday and we'll test him today.”

The clash against Newcastle on Saturday evening is a chance for the team to bounce back after that dismal 6-1 defeat to , but it looks like it will be a similar squad with none of the deadline day signings set to be involved.

Edinson Cavani is unavailable as he is still in quarantine having arrived from , but Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri have been with their new teammates this week.

“We're looking forward to integrating them into the group,” Solskjaer said about his new recruits.

“Facundo has been in training two days, he's a very exciting, young, enthusiastic player with some attributes we don't have, maybe one for the future, not just now, he is still only 18.

"Alex came in yesterday and did his recovery after a long flight from Sao Paulo, Edinson has still not been with the group because of quarantine. All three have got something different to what we have and will come in and help us. The group are looking forward to having them join in.”