Slovakia U20 vs USMNT U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between Slovakia and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slovakia U20 and the United States U20 face off in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Friday, May 26 at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario.

Slovakia is coming off a 2-1 loss to Ecuador. Mate Szolgai put them ahead in the 29th minute, but Justin Cuero equalised for the South Americans in first-half injury time. Jose Sosa scored the winner in the 59th minute.

Meanwhile, the United States defeated Fiji 3-0. All three goals were scored in the final 22 minutes. Diego Luna, Cade Cowell, and Caleb Wiley all scored to propel the Stars and Stripes to victory.

The victory saw Mikey Varas' men hold on to the top spot in Group B, having garnered six points from two games. Slovakia, meanwhile, sits in second spot with three points.

USA vs Slovakia kick-off time

Date: May 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario

How to watch Slovakia U20 vs USA online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Universo and FS2. It will also be available to stream live online through Fubo.

Team news & squads

Slovakia U20 team news

For Slovakia, their top scorer so far has been Mate Szolgai, who they will once again be looking to for goals as they hope to stay in the hunt for the knockout stages.

Slovakia Possible XI: Hrdina; Sikula, Bagin, Kosa, Kopasek; Gajdos, Snajder, Szolgai; Marcelli, Jambor, L. Sauer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hrdina, Belanik, Danko Defenders: Sikula, Bagin, Kosa, Kopasek, Ovsonka, Ujlaky Midfielders: Gajdos, Snajder, Szolgai, M. Sauer, Gazi, Holly, Micuda, Murgas, Marcelli Forwards: Jambor, L. Sauer, Griger, Csoka

USA team news

Heading into the World Cup, the United States had to change their squad after Mauricio Cuevas was injured in the lead-up to the tournament. Orlando City's Michael Halliday replaced him.

USA Possible XI: Slonina; Che, Craig, Wynder, Wiley; McGlynn, Pustkas, Wolff; Vargas, Sullivan, Yapi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Slonina, Borto, Carrera Defenders: Che, Craig, Halliday, Ferkranus, Gomez, Wiley, Wynder Midfielders: Edelman, Luna, McGlynn, Pukstas, Tsakiris, Vargas, Wolff Forwards: Cowell, Paredes, Sullivan, Yapi

Head-to-Head Record

These two squads have never faced off against each other.

Useful links