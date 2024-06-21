Slovakia vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Slovakia and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding on the Belgium win, Slovakia are a win away from making it to the Euro 2024 knockouts as Sokoli are set to face Ukraine at Merkur Spiel-Arena on Friday.

On the other hand, Serhiy Rebrov's side will aim to bounce back from the 3-0 thrashing in their opening game against Romania.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Slovakia vs Ukraine kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am EST Venue: Merkur Spiel-Arena

The European Championship match between Slovakia and Ukraine will be played at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

It will kick off at 9 am EST on Friday, June 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Slovakia and Ukraine is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Slovakia team news

Slovakia head coach Francesco Calzona is expected to field an unchanged line-up from the win over Belgium, with PSG's Milan Skriniar captaining the side from the back-four.

Robert Bozenik could continue in attack alongside Lukas Haraslin and Ivan Schranz.

Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Haraslin, Bozenik.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas Defenders: Pekarik, Vavro, Obert, Gyomber, Skriniar, De Marco, Hancko, Kosa Midfielders: Rigo, Suslov, Duda, Benes, Hrosovsky, Kucka, Lobotka, Bero Forwards: Bozenik, Tupta, Haraslin, Strelec, Duris, Sauer, Schranz

Ukraine team news

Defender Vitaliy Mykolenko is a doubt after missing the Romania loss due to a knock.

Ruslan Malinovskyi is in line for a start in the middle, while Artem Dovbyk will be looking to make amends after failing to make much of an impact last time out.

Ukraine possible XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Zincheko; Sudakov, Stepanenko, Malinovskyi; Tsygankov, Mudryk, Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin Defenders: Konoplya, Svatok, Talovyerov, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Mykhaylichenko Midfielders: Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Sudakov, Tsyhankov, Zinchenko, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Zubkov Forwards: Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Vanat

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Slovakia and Ukraine across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 16, 2018 Slovakia 4-1 Ukraine UEFA Nations League September 9, 2018 Ukraine 1-0 Slovakia UEFA Nations League November 10, 2017 Ukraine 2-1 Slovakia International Friendly September 8, 2015 Slovakia 0-0 Ukraine UEFA European Championship September 8, 2014 Ukraine 0-1 Slovakia UEFA European Championship

Useful links