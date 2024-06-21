Slovakia vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Riding on the Belgium win, Slovakia are a win away from making it to the Euro 2024 knockouts as Sokoli are set to face Ukraine at Merkur Spiel-Arena on Friday.
On the other hand, Serhiy Rebrov's side will aim to bounce back from the 3-0 thrashing in their opening game against Romania.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Slovakia vs Ukraine kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 am EST
|Venue:
|Merkur Spiel-Arena
The European Championship match between Slovakia and Ukraine will be played at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
It will kick off at 9 am EST on Friday, June 21, in the United States (US).
How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the European Championship match between Slovakia and Ukraine is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Slovakia team news
Slovakia head coach Francesco Calzona is expected to field an unchanged line-up from the win over Belgium, with PSG's Milan Skriniar captaining the side from the back-four.
Robert Bozenik could continue in attack alongside Lukas Haraslin and Ivan Schranz.
Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Haraslin, Bozenik.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas
|Defenders:
|Pekarik, Vavro, Obert, Gyomber, Skriniar, De Marco, Hancko, Kosa
|Midfielders:
|Rigo, Suslov, Duda, Benes, Hrosovsky, Kucka, Lobotka, Bero
|Forwards:
|Bozenik, Tupta, Haraslin, Strelec, Duris, Sauer, Schranz
Ukraine team news
Defender Vitaliy Mykolenko is a doubt after missing the Romania loss due to a knock.
Ruslan Malinovskyi is in line for a start in the middle, while Artem Dovbyk will be looking to make amends after failing to make much of an impact last time out.
Ukraine possible XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Zincheko; Sudakov, Stepanenko, Malinovskyi; Tsygankov, Mudryk, Dovbyk.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Konoplya, Svatok, Talovyerov, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Mykhaylichenko
|Midfielders:
|Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Sudakov, Tsyhankov, Zinchenko, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Zubkov
|Forwards:
|Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Vanat
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Slovakia and Ukraine across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 16, 2018
|Slovakia 4-1 Ukraine
|UEFA Nations League
|September 9, 2018
|Ukraine 1-0 Slovakia
|UEFA Nations League
|November 10, 2017
|Ukraine 2-1 Slovakia
|International Friendly
|September 8, 2015
|Slovakia 0-0 Ukraine
|UEFA European Championship
|September 8, 2014
|Ukraine 0-1 Slovakia
|UEFA European Championship