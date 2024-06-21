This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
slovakia ukraine euro 20240621(C)Getty images
European Championship
team-logo
Duesseldorf Arena
team-logo
WATCH ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

Slovakia vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

European ChampionshipSlovakiaUkraineSlovakia vs Ukraine

How to watch the European Championship match between Slovakia and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding on the Belgium win, Slovakia are a win away from making it to the Euro 2024 knockouts as Sokoli are set to face Ukraine at Merkur Spiel-Arena on Friday.

On the other hand, Serhiy Rebrov's side will aim to bounce back from the 3-0 thrashing in their opening game against Romania.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Slovakia vs Ukraine kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 21, 2024
Kick-off time:9 am EST
Venue:Merkur Spiel-Arena

The European Championship match between Slovakia and Ukraine will be played at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

It will kick off at 9 am EST on Friday, June 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
ViXWatch here

In the US, the European Championship match between Slovakia and Ukraine is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Slovakia team news

Slovakia head coach Francesco Calzona is expected to field an unchanged line-up from the win over Belgium, with PSG's Milan Skriniar captaining the side from the back-four.

Robert Bozenik could continue in attack alongside Lukas Haraslin and Ivan Schranz.

Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Haraslin, Bozenik.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas
Defenders:Pekarik, Vavro, Obert, Gyomber, Skriniar, De Marco, Hancko, Kosa
Midfielders:Rigo, Suslov, Duda, Benes, Hrosovsky, Kucka, Lobotka, Bero
Forwards:Bozenik, Tupta, Haraslin, Strelec, Duris, Sauer, Schranz

Ukraine team news

Defender Vitaliy Mykolenko is a doubt after missing the Romania loss due to a knock.

Ruslan Malinovskyi is in line for a start in the middle, while Artem Dovbyk will be looking to make amends after failing to make much of an impact last time out.

Ukraine possible XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Zincheko; Sudakov, Stepanenko, Malinovskyi; Tsygankov, Mudryk, Dovbyk.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin
Defenders:Konoplya, Svatok, Talovyerov, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Mykhaylichenko
Midfielders:Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Sudakov, Tsyhankov, Zinchenko, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Zubkov
Forwards:Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Vanat

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Slovakia and Ukraine across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 16, 2018Slovakia 4-1 UkraineUEFA Nations League
September 9, 2018Ukraine 1-0 SlovakiaUEFA Nations League
November 10, 2017Ukraine 2-1 SlovakiaInternational Friendly
September 8, 2015Slovakia 0-0 UkraineUEFA European Championship
September 8, 2014Ukraine 0-1 SlovakiaUEFA European Championship

Useful links

Advertisement