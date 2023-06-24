San Jose Earthquakes vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between SJ Earthquakes and St. Louis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, the San Jose Earthquakes host St Louis City, two teams vying for first place in the MLS Western Conference.

The Quakes are only two points behind their visitors in the standings before of the sides' meeting at PayPal Park.

Though their midweek match at Shell Energy Stadium was postponed due to thunderstorms, the San Jose Earthquakes may have wished it had been cancelled totally after falling 4-1 to the Houston Dynamo, who then levelled with them on 27 points in the Western Conference.

The loss ended Quakes' five-match unbeaten run, with two early goals leaving them down before the thunder struck, and despite Carlos Akapo halving their deficit shortly before halftime, leaking two more in the final 15 minutes condemned them to defeat.

San Jose is still just five points behind conference leaders LAFC, but they have already beaten the Los Angeles side, Philadelphia and Seattle this year, and they are undefeated at home heading into Saturday's encounter.

St Louis, like their hosts, has made the most of home advantage this season, so their loss to Real Salt Lake at Citypark in midweek came as something of a surprise.

City's excellent start to life in Major League Soccer struck a rare stumbling block on Wednesday when RSL cruised to a 3-1 victory in Missouri.

As a result, they lost their place atop the Western Conference to LAFC, and coach Bradley Carnell has now presided over three losses and a draw in the previous four games.

Such a collapse was unavoidable for a newly-established expansion club, but after starting their debut season with five straight wins, there is considerable concern that such momentum has been lost.

San Jose Earthquakes vs St Louis City kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: PayPal Park

San Jose Earthquakes and St Louis City face off on Jun 24 at PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs St Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcasted live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Niko Tsakiris are the only players who will be absent from the game.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Mensah, Rodrigues, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Monteiro; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Cowell.

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

St Louis City team news

St Louis City duo Joakim Nilsson and Njabulo Blom will be unavailable for selection. While their defensive record hasn't been the most impressive, Carnell is expected to start with his usual four at the back.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Bartlett, Parker, Hiebert; Perez, Vassilev; Stroud, Ostrak, Pompeu; Gioacchini

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro, Hiebert Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

This game will only be the second time San Jose Earthquakes and St Louis City will face off. Earlier this season, St Louis beat Luchi Gonzalez's men 3-0 at Citypark.

Useful links