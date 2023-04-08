'I can get really overwhelmed' - Sinead Farrelly makes incredible Republic of Ireland return after eight-year football absence prompted by alleged sexual abuse

Sinead Farrelly said she has is trying to keep a "positive attitude" as she prepares to make her Republic of Ireland debut against United States.

Midfielder can make international debut

Will represent Ireland against USWNT

Recently returned to game after long absence

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder has been absent from the game for almost eight years, making her return to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) recently with NJ/NY Gotham FC. At 33, the American-born player is set to make her senior international debut by featuring for the Republic of Ireland against the USWNT.

Farrelly left the game in 2015 after alleged sexual coercion and harassment from coach Paul Riley. She went public with the allegations in 2021 and her revelations sparked a major investigation into the league.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The only thing I’ve learned in this journey back to soccer for me is one day at a time, one session at a time,” she told reporters. “I can get really overwhelmed and I can be really negative and critical with myself. And really the most important thing for me is just to show up and try my best and keep a positive attitude. So that’s just what I want to do every day.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Farrelly represented the United States at youth level but was not called up to the senior team. She is eligible to represent Ireland through her father and has embraced that opportunity.

WHAT NEXT? Farrelly and Ireland will take on the USWNT on Saturday evening.