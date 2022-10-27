YouTuber TBJZL and his brothers, Manny and Jed Brown, have been invited for a trial with Crawley Town as they aim to win a place in their FA Cup squad

YouTuber invited for trial with Crawley

Could see him playing in the FA Cup

Sidemen member scouted at charity match

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the Sidemen FC vs YouTube Allstars charity match last month, YouTuber TBJZL (Tobi Brown) has been invited to train with Crawley Town ahead of their FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley. The invite has also been extended to his brothers, Manny Brown and Jed Brown.

WHAT THEY SAID: Preston Johnson, co-chairman of Crawley Town told the club's official website, “We’re excited to have Tobi, Manny and Jed joining us for training on Tuesday, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the club. Depending on how they perform, we may extend offers to continue training with the lads on a trial basis and potentially compete for a spot on the bench for the Accrington Stanley match.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tobi, who has over 13 million followers across all major social media platforms, is part of the YouTube collective, the Sidemen. They have organised four charity football matches, with the latest one taking place in September. They took on the YouTube Allstars in an 8-7 thriller, and raised over £1 million for charity.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manny, Tobi's brother, has almost five million followers across all major social media platforms. The three siblings, including Jed, play together for Under the Radar FC, a Sunday league team based in London.