How to watch today's Memphis Showboats vs Michigan Panthers UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UFL game between the Memphis Showboats and the Michigan Panthers, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The electrifying UFL clash between the Memphis Showboats and the Michigan Panthers takes place on April 28, 2024, at 3:00 pm EDT, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, in Memphis, TN, USA.

34-year-old Liberian running back Darius Victor will play an important role for the Memphis Showboats.

Also, keep an eye on 26-year-old Panthers wide receiver Marcus Simms.

The Showboats lost their last match against the St Louis Battlehawks, on April 20, 2024, by 17-32.

However, the Panthers also lost its previous match against San Antonio Brahmas, on April 20, 2024, by 9-19.

Memphis Showboats vs Michigan Panthers: Date and Kick-off Time

The Memphis Showboats will take on the Michigan Panthers in a high-voltage UFL matchup on April 28, 2024, at 3:00 pm EDT, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, in Memphis, TN, USA.

Date April 28, 2024 Time 3:00 pm EDT Venue Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location Memphis, TN, USA

How to watch Memphis Showboats vs Michigan Panthers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling UFL matchup between the Memphis Showboats and the Michigan Panthers live on FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Memphis Showboats vs Michigan Panthers Team News

Memphis Showboats Team News

Throughout the Showboats' last four games, Case Cookus has led the offense with 592 yards gained at an average of 148.0 yards per game. He has thrown two interceptions, scored four touchdowns and maintained a 60.0% completion percentage in this sample.

Additionally, Vinny Papale is also a key player for Memphis. Throughout four games, the 27-year-old wide receiver has made 10 receptions on 22 targets for an average of 2.5 yards per grab, gaining 107 yards and three touchdowns.

Memphis Showboats Previous Matches

Here is the result of the last four matchups played by the Showboats:

Date Results Opponents 20 April 2024 L (32-17) St. Louis Battlehawks 13 April 2024 L (33-14) Birmingham 06 April 2024 L (20-19) San Antonio Brahmas 31 March 2024 W (18-12) Houston

Michigan Panthers Team News

Marcus Simms has grabbed 13 passes for 281 yards in four games, averaging 70.3 yards per contest, and three touchdowns.

The Panthers will also lean heavily on running back Wes Hills. In four games, the 28-year-old has gained 143 yards via the air (averaging 35.8 yards per game). He's yet to score a touchdown though.

Michigan Panthers Previous Matches

Here is the result of the last four matchups played by the Panthers: