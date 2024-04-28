This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Michigan Panthers UFL 2024
Watch Showboats vs Panthers live on DirecTV Stream
How to watch today's Memphis Showboats vs Michigan Panthers UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UFL game between the Memphis Showboats and the Michigan Panthers, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The electrifying UFL clash between the Memphis Showboats and the Michigan Panthers takes place on April 28, 2024, at 3:00 pm EDT, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, in Memphis, TN, USA.

34-year-old Liberian running back Darius Victor will play an important role for the Memphis Showboats.

Also, keep an eye on 26-year-old Panthers wide receiver Marcus Simms.

The Showboats lost their last match against the St Louis Battlehawks, on April 20, 2024, by 17-32.

However, the Panthers also lost its previous match against San Antonio Brahmas, on April 20, 2024, by 9-19.

Watch Showboats vs Panthers on DirecTV
Memphis Showboats vs Michigan Panthers: Date and Kick-off Time

DateApril 28, 2024
Time3:00 pm EDT
VenueSimmons Bank Liberty Stadium
LocationMemphis, TN, USA

How to watch Memphis Showboats vs Michigan Panthers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling UFL matchup between the Memphis Showboats and the Michigan Panthers live on FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Memphis Showboats vs Michigan Panthers Team News

Memphis Showboats Team News

Throughout the Showboats' last four games, Case Cookus has led the offense with 592 yards gained at an average of 148.0 yards per game. He has thrown two interceptions, scored four touchdowns and maintained a 60.0% completion percentage in this sample.

Additionally, Vinny Papale is also a key player for Memphis. Throughout four games, the 27-year-old wide receiver has made 10 receptions on 22 targets for an average of 2.5 yards per grab, gaining 107 yards and three touchdowns.

Memphis Showboats Previous Matches

Here is the result of the last four matchups played by the Showboats:

DateResultsOpponents
20 April 2024

L (32-17)

St. Louis Battlehawks
13 April 2024L (33-14)Birmingham
06 April 2024L (20-19)San Antonio Brahmas
31 March 2024W (18-12)Houston

Michigan Panthers Team News

Marcus Simms has grabbed 13 passes for 281 yards in four games, averaging 70.3 yards per contest, and three touchdowns.

The Panthers will also lean heavily on running back Wes Hills. In four games, the 28-year-old has gained 143 yards via the air (averaging 35.8 yards per game). He's yet to score a touchdown though.

Michigan Panthers Previous Matches

Here is the result of the last four matchups played by the Panthers:

DateResultsOpponents
20 April 2024L (19-9)San Antonio Brahmas
14 April 2024W (34-20)Houston
07 April 2024L (20-13)Birmingham
30 March 2024W (18-16)St. Louis Battlehawks
