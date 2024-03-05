This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield Wednesday set their sights on a fourth straight Championship win in their bid to avert relegation as they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Hillsborough on Tuesday.

The Owls are still embroiled in the battle for survival despite recording four wins in their last five league games after last picking up a 1-0 win at Rotherham United.

On the other hand, Plymouth Argyle have lost four out of their last five league games including last weekend's 2-0 loss against Ipswich Town to see themselves drop to 16th on the standings table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 5, 2024
Kick-off time:2:45 pm ET
Venue:Hillsborough

The Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, March 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised in the US, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl will continue to miss Kristian Pedersen, Juan Delgado, Callum Paterson and Josh Windass through injuries.

Di'Shon Bernard is back from a ban and should start in the back five, while the club continues to bank on Ike Ugbo in attack as the Troyes loanee has scored six goals in five games.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valentin, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Johnson; Poveda, Bannan, Vaulks, Musaba; Ugbo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Beadle, Dawson, Charles
Defenders:Bernard, Iorfa, Famewo, Ihiekwe, B. Diaby, Brennan, James, Palmer, Valentin
Midfielders:Vaulks, M. Diaby, Hendrick, Bannan, Johnson, Bakinson
Forwards:Ugbo, Fletcher, Cadamarteri, Smith, Gregory, Wilks, Gassama, Musaba, Poveda

Plymouth Argyle team news

Pilgrims coach Ian Foster should have a full-strength squad at his disposal as Adam Forshaw came off the bench against Ipswich after recovering from his knock.

Tottenham loanee Alfie Devine is likely to be deployed in attack alongside Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie, with Darko Gyabi playing in a withdrawn position.

Plymouth Argyle possible XI: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Galloway; Sorinola, Randell, Gyabi, Miller; Whittaker, Devine, Hardie.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cooper, Hazard, Burton, Baker
Defenders:Phillips, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Scarr, Halls, Sousa, Sorinola, Galloway, Endacott, Mumba
Midfielders:Randell, Houghton, Roberts, Gyabi, Wright, Forshaw, Edwards, Devine, Miller
Forwards:Waine, Issaka, Whittaker, Bundu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 25, 2023Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Sheffield WednesdayChampionship
February 4, 2023Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Plymouth ArgyleLeague One
October 4, 2022Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Sheffield WednesdayLeague One
January 15, 2022Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 Plymouth ArgyleLeague One
November 16, 2021Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Sheffield WednesdayFA Cup

