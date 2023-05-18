Sheff Wed vs Peterborough: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the League One match between Sheff Wed and Peterborough, as well as kick-off time and team news

It is the same conjuncture Sheffield Wednesday lost out in the League One play-offs last year, as Thursday's hosts will need to overcome a 4-0 deficit against Peterborough in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

Despite entering the first leg on the back of a four-game winning run and a third-placed finish in the regular season, the Owls were shocked by a side who secured a top-six finish on the final day.

The winners on aggregate here will play against the winners between Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers for a spot in the Championship.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheff Wed vs Peterborough kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Hillsborough

The League One game between Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United is scheduled for May 18, 2023, at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, Yorkshire, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Sheff Wed vs Peterborough online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ and available to stream live online through ESPN App.

Team news & squads

Sheff Wed team news

One of Dominic Iorfa or Michael Ihiekwe will have to make way amid Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore's move to switch back to a more familiar back four.

Moore may also go with the gamble of starting Reece James at left-back with the objective of deploying Marvin Johnson in an advanced role.

The midfield engine is likely to be run by Will Vaulks and Barry Bannan.

Sheff Wed possible XI: Dawson; Palmer, Iorfa, Flint, James; Vaulks, Bannan; Windass, Paterson, Johnson; Smith.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dawson, Stockdale Defenders: Flint, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Heneghan, James, Brown, Hunt, Palmer Midfielders: Vaulks, Bakinson, Adeniran, Bannan, Byers, Dele-Bashiru, Johnson, Windass, Wilks Forwards: Paterson, Smith, Gregory

Peterborough team news

Darren Ferguson has more or less a full-strength squad to work with and may not make any changes to his winning combination from the first leg.

The only factor on the mind of the Peterborough manager would be that of resting his key players in case he sees the tie out of his opponent's reach.

Peterborough possible XI: Norris; Ward, Kent, Edwards, Burrows; Kyprianou, Norburn; Poku, Taylor, Mason-Clark; Clarke-Harris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Norris, Blackmore Defenders: Edwards, Knight, Kent, N. Thompson, Watts, Ogbeta, Butler Midfielders: Fuchs, Kyprianou, Taylor, B. Thompson, Norburn, Ward, Burrows, Poku, Randall, Corbett Forwards: Clarke-Harris, Jones, Mason-Clark, Tshimanga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 13, 2023 Peterborough 4-0 Sheff Wed League One March 4, 2023 Sheff Wed 1-0 Peterborough League One August 17, 2022 Peterborough 2-0 Sheff Wed League One April 27, 2013 Peterborough 1-0 Sheff Wed Championship November 3, 2012 Sheff Wed 2-1 Peterborough Championship

