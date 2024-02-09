Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday are set to face Birmingham City in Friday's Championship clash at Hillsborough.
The hosts are winless in six games in all competitions, including an FA Cup exit after Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Coventry City in a fourth-round replay.
Tony Mowbray's side have also suffered elimination from the cup tournament and followed that up with a 1-0 league loss at West Brom last weekend.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Hillsborough
The Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Friday, February 9, in the United States (US).
How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US.
Team news & squads
Sheffield Wednesday team news
Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is likely to opt for Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri as the lone striker against Birmingham, while possibly handing Ian Poveda and Kristian Pedersen their full debuts on the evening.
Meanwhile, midfielder Jeff Hendrick is in line for a return after recovering from his injury.
Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valentin, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Pedersen; Palmer, Bannan; Poveda, Ugbo, Gassama; Cadamarteri
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beadle, Dawson, Charles
|Defenders:
|Bernard, Iorfa, Famewo, Ihiekwe, B. Diaby, Brennan, Padersen, James, Palmer, Valentin
|Midfielders:
|Vaulks, M. Diaby, Hendrick, Bannan, Johnson, Bakinson, Delgado
|Forwards:
|Ugbo, Paterson, Fletcher, Cadamarteri, Smith, Gregory, Wilks, Windass, Gassama, Musaba, Poveda
Birmingham City team news
Mowbray might need to decide between Jordan James and Alex Pritchard for a spot through the middle, while Juninho Bacuna could get the nod over Lee Buchanan at full-back.
Birmingham City possible XI: Etheridge; Laird, Bielik, Long, Bacuna; Dozzell, Sunjic; Miyoshi, Pritchard, Dembele; Stansfield
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Etheridge, Ruddy, Home
|Defenders:
|Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Williams, Oakley
|Midfielders:
|Bielik, Sunjic, Chang, Bacuna, James, Dozzell, Paik, Gardner, Miyoshi, Pritchard, Anderson, Donovan
|Forwards:
|Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 25, 2023
|Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship
|February 20, 2021
|Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Birmingham City
|Championship
|October 17, 2020
|Birmingham City 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship
|February 22, 2020
|Birmingham City 3-3 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship
|November 27, 2019
|Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Birmingham City
|Championship