Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday are set to face Birmingham City in Friday's Championship clash at Hillsborough.

The hosts are winless in six games in all competitions, including an FA Cup exit after Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Coventry City in a fourth-round replay.

Tony Mowbray's side have also suffered elimination from the cup tournament and followed that up with a 1-0 league loss at West Brom last weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Hillsborough

The Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Friday, February 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is likely to opt for Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri as the lone striker against Birmingham, while possibly handing Ian Poveda and Kristian Pedersen their full debuts on the evening.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jeff Hendrick is in line for a return after recovering from his injury.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valentin, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Pedersen; Palmer, Bannan; Poveda, Ugbo, Gassama; Cadamarteri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Dawson, Charles Defenders: Bernard, Iorfa, Famewo, Ihiekwe, B. Diaby, Brennan, Padersen, James, Palmer, Valentin Midfielders: Vaulks, M. Diaby, Hendrick, Bannan, Johnson, Bakinson, Delgado Forwards: Ugbo, Paterson, Fletcher, Cadamarteri, Smith, Gregory, Wilks, Windass, Gassama, Musaba, Poveda

Birmingham City team news

Mowbray might need to decide between Jordan James and Alex Pritchard for a spot through the middle, while Juninho Bacuna could get the nod over Lee Buchanan at full-back.

Birmingham City possible XI: Etheridge; Laird, Bielik, Long, Bacuna; Dozzell, Sunjic; Miyoshi, Pritchard, Dembele; Stansfield

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Ruddy, Home Defenders: Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Williams, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, Chang, Bacuna, James, Dozzell, Paik, Gardner, Miyoshi, Pritchard, Anderson, Donovan Forwards: Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 25, 2023 Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship February 20, 2021 Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Birmingham City Championship October 17, 2020 Birmingham City 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship February 22, 2020 Birmingham City 3-3 Sheffield Wednesday Championship November 27, 2019 Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Birmingham City Championship

