Sevilla vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League final

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Sevilla and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sevilla will lock horns with AS Roma in the Europa League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Wednesday evening.

The Spanish outfit beat Juventus 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals to seal their berth in the title decider. The record champions of the tournament have found the net in four straight Europa League matches this season and have not drawn a blank since their second-leg round-of-16 defeat to Fenerbahce.

They head into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 loss at home to Real Madrid in La Liga but will remain confident of their chances against Roma as they have eliminated European giants in the likes of Manchester United and Juve en route to the final.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is gunning for his second European trophy with the Italian club after winning The Conference League last year. If he does lift the trophy with Roma, then he will become the only manager to win the tournament with three different clubs, with his earlier triumphs coming with Porto (2003) and Manchester United (2017).

They are currently sixth in Serie A and can finish fifth at best. So if they want Champions League participation next season they must get the better of Sevilla.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sevilla vs Roma kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest

The Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm EDT at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, 2023.

How to watch Sevilla vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be telecast live on CBS, TUDN and Univision in the United States. Fans can also stream the game on Paramount+, fubo and Vix+.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Sevilla will miss Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao while Marcos Acuna remains suspended. However, Suso and Joan Jordan are set to return to the squad.

They are likely to set themselves up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Yassine Bounou between the sticks.

His compatriot Youssef En-Nesyri will lead the lines supported by Bryan Gil, Oliver Torres and Lucas Ocampos.

Sevilla possible XI: Bounou; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Bounou, Arbol. Defenders: Montiel, Telles, Rekik, Perez, Scotta, Hormigo, Bade. Midfielders: Gudelj, Rakitic, Lamela, Fernando, Torres, Alvarez, Jordan, Suso. Forwards: Rafa Mir, En-Nesyri, Navas, Gomez, Gil, Ocampos.

Roma team news

Roma will miss Rick Karsdorp and Marash Kumbulla for this fixture. However, they are set to have Paulo Dybala available for this fixture along with Leonardo Soinazzola.

Mourinho rested several key players during their Serie A game against Fiorentina but all of them will return for this mega clash including Tammy Abraham, Nemanja Matic and Rui Patricio.

Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala; Abraham

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ibanez, Mancini, Llorente, Kumbella, Smalling, Bianda, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Bove, Cristante, Matic, Darboe, Wijnaldum, Camara, Tahirovic, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Volpato, Coric, El Shaarawy, Solbakken Forwards: Dybala, Abraham, Belotti

Head-to-Head Record

Roma and Sevilla have faced each other four times with the latter winning on two occasions and Roma on one. One of the friendlies ended in a draw.

Date Match Competition 31/07/2021 Roma 0-0 Sevilla Friendly 06/08/2020 Sevilla 2-0 Roma Europa League 11/08/2017 Sevilla 2-1 Roma Friendly 14/08/2015 Roma 6-4 Sevilla Friendly

