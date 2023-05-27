Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will lock horns against Sevilla in a La Liga fixture on Saturday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The hosts have won just one point over their last eight games against Real Madrid in La Liga (L7), a 2-2 draw at Alfredo Di Stéfano in May 2021, with their last league win against Los Blancos coming in September 2018 under Pablo Machín.

Their recent form have been far from encouraging as well and head into this fixture as they have drawn their last two games against Real Betis and Elche respectively.

Whereas Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that they would like to finish in the second spot which means he would go for a win even though it's a dead rubber as Barcelona have already clinched the championship. Los Blancos have won each of their last three La Liga away games against Sevilla and could win four consecutive such visits against them for the second time ever, after 1996 (four).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

The La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Sevilla is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 pm EDT in the US on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Sevilla have the Europa League final to deal with on Wednesday against Roma and it is unlikely that Jose Luis Mendilibar will field his best XI on Saturday.

Suso, Tanguy Nianzou, Marcao and Joan Jordan will not be risked as they are carrying minor knocks while Pape Gueye will miss out as he is suspended.

Sevilla possible XI: Dmitrovic; Montiel, Bade, Rekik, Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Torres, Lamela, Ocampos; Mir.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Bounou, Arbol. Defenders: Montiel, Telles, Rekik, Acuna, Perez, Scotta, Hormigo, Bade. Midfielders: Gudelj, Rakitic, Lamela, Fernando, Torres, Alvarez. Forwards: Rafa Mir, En-Nesyri, Navas, Gomez, Gil, Ocampos.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will miss Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Mariano & Dani Carvajal.

"Vinicius has pain in his knee, he can't play tomorrow. We hope to have him back for the last game," informed Ancelotti.

Eden Hazard might get a rare start along with Rodrygo upfront.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vasquez, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Hazard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Lopez. Defenders: Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Vasquez, Rudiger, Mendy. Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos. Forwards: Hazard, Rodriguez, Rodrygo.

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings, Real Madrid have won four matches, while one has been drawn.

Date Match Competition 23/10/2022 Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla La Liga 18/04/2022 Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid La Liga 29/11/2021 Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla La Liga 10/05/2021 Sevilla 2-2 Real Madrid La Liga 05/12/2020 Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga

