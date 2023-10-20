Sevilla vice president, Jose Maria Carrasco, has revealed Sergio Ramos' plan for if he scores against former club Real Madrid this weekend.

Ramos signed for Sevilla

Set to meet Real Madrid in La Liga

Might not celebrate if he scores

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2010 World Cup winner returned to the Andalusian side as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain was not renewed in the summer. After spending 16 years in the capital, where he led Madrid to numerous domestic and continental trophies, he will be facing his former teammates for the first time in a Sevilla jersey on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, Carrasco believes that the defender will refrain from celebrating if he gets on the scoresheet. “I imagine he won’t celebrate. I haven’t asked him, but I imagine he won’t celebrate. Although he’s from Seville and grew up here, his two homes are Sevilla and Real Madrid," he told Radio MARCA.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos has settled in quickly at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and even played the full match against Barcelona. But he grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons as his own goal proved to be the difference-maker between the two sides.

WHAT NEXT? Although Ramos will be eager to prove a point against Madrid, given the circumstances in which he left the club, it would be surprising if he goes on to celebrate if he finds the net on Saturday.