How to watch today's Seton Hall Pirates vs UConn Huskies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seton Hall vs UConn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Seton Hall Pirates (6-18) are desperate to break out of a nine-game skid when they host the UConn Huskies (17-7) on Saturday at 2:30 PM ET at the Prudential Center. The game will be broadcast on FOX, and both teams will be eager to make a statement.

The Huskies are coming off an impressive 70-66 victory over No. 24 Creighton, marking their fourth win against a ranked opponent in their last five opportunities. This bounce-back win helped them recover from a tough loss to No. 12 St. John’s, and with two matchups against Seton Hall still left on their schedule, UConn is looking to solidify its tournament positioning.

The Pirates, on the other hand, are reeling after a 60-46 defeat to Georgetown, which extended their losing streak in Big East play to nine games. Their recent struggles have been glaring, with their last three losses coming by double digits. With three more ranked opponents still to come, they are hungry for a turnaround and will try to pull off an upset against UConn on their home court.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seton Hall Pirates vs. the UConn Huskies NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Seton Hall Pirates vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The Seton Hall Pirates and the UConn Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch Seton Hall Pirates vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Seton Hall Pirates and the UConn Huskies on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Seton Hall Pirates vs UConn Huskies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Seton Hall Pirates team news & key performers

Liam McNeeley has been a standout performer for Seton Hall, scoring a combined 56 points in his last two outings. The freshman forward has averaged 5.4 PPG on 42% shooting this season, but his recent offensive explosion could be a sign of things to come. Solo Ball has also been a major factor, posting 20 or more points in three of his last five games while leading the team with 14.8 PPG.

Isaiah Coleman has provided a consistent scoring presence, surpassing 20 points eight times this season, including a 21-point effort last week, while averaging 14.9 PPG. However, Chaunce Jenkins, who contributes 11.4 PPG on 36% shooting, missed the Georgetown game and is questionable for this matchup. Dylan Addae-Wusu has also been sidelined due to an ankle injury and remains uncertain to play. Meanwhile, Scotty Middleton has been struggling offensively, scoring eight or fewer points in five straight games and averaging 6.0 PPG.

UConn Huskies news & key performers

For UConn, Alex Karaban has been inconsistent with his shot, falling below 40% shooting in four of his last five games, though he remains a key contributor, averaging 14.2 PPG. Hassan Diarra, averaging 8.0 PPG, has also had difficulty finding his rhythm, reaching double figures only once in his last five outings. With UConn looking to continue its strong run and Seton Hall desperate to end its losing streak, this game carries plenty of importance.