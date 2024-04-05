Serbia Women vs Scotland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Serbia and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland Women are set to take on Serbia Women in their opening game of the Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers at the Dubocica Stadium on Friday.

With Slovakia and Israel completing League B Group 2 of the qualifiers, the top three sides will advance to the play-offs for the European Championship.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Serbia Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Dubocica Stadium

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Serbia and Scotland will be played at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Friday, April 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Serbia Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Serbia and Scotland will not be broadcast live on TV. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Serbia Women team news

Milica Kostic is by far the most experienced goalkeeper in the squad, with captain Violeta Slovic and Nevena Damjanovic the mainstays at the heart of the defence.

Bayern Munich's Jovana Damnjanovic should lead the attack with Chelsea midfielder Jelena Cankovic and Fiorentina attacker Milica Ivanovic expected to feature in the XI.

Serbia Women possible XI: Kostic; Petrovic, Slovic, Damjanovic, Frajtovic; Cankovic, Blagojevic, Mijatovic; Poljak, Damnjanovic, Ivanovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kostic, Cetinja, Skandro Defenders: Slovic, N. Damjanovic, Frajtovic, Krstic, Vuckovic, Vlajnic, Petrovic Midfielders: Ilic, Cankovic, Stupar, Sremcevic, Filipovic, Milivojevic, Blagojevic Forwards: J. Damnjanovic, Matejic, Ivanovic, Mijatovic, Poljak, Cavic

Scotland Women team news

Rangers forward Jane Ross is back after recovering from a long-term injury and could lead the line of attack alongside club team-mate Brogan Hay and Angel City's Claire Emslie.

Rachel Corsie will captain the side with Sophie Howard partnering her at centre-back, while West Ham defender Kirsty Smith has also been named in the squad for the qualification games against Serbia and Slovakia.

Scotland Women possible XI: Maclver; Evans, Howard, Corsie, Docherty; Cuthbert, Kerr, Cornet; Hay, Ross, Emslie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gibson, Fife, MacIver Defenders: Docherty, Corsie, Smith, Howard, Clark, Eddie Midfielders: Evans, Harrison-Murray, Cuthbert, Kerr, Brown, Napier, Cornet, Rodgers Forwards: Ross, Davidson, Emslie, Hay, Ewens

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Serbia Women and Scotland Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 21, 2013 Serbia 1-1 Scotland Women's International Friendly

Useful links