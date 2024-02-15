Sepahan vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sepahan will take on Al-Hilal in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Round-of-16 at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium on Thursday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sepahan vs Al-Hilal kick-off time

Date: February 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 11am ET Venue: Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium

The match will be played at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 11am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Sepahan vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Sepahan team news

On the sixth matchday, Sepahan had to cope without Mohammad Javad Hosseinnejad and Hadi Mohammadi due to suspensions resulting from straight red cards received against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

Consequently, two new players, Bryan Dabo and Shahriyar Moghanlou, made their way into the starting 11 lineup to replace them.

Sepahan predicted XI: Niazmand; Rezaeian, Dabo, Daneshgar, Zakipour; Shekari, Ghorbani; Ahmadzadeh, Karimi, Rezaei; Asadi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Niazmand, Gerami, Salehi, Mirzazad Defenders: Rezaeian, Zakipour, Noorafkan, Daneshgar, Júnior, Yazdani Midfielders: Asadi, Dabo, Karimi, Ahmadzadeh, Yousefi, Mousavi, Ghorbani, Ahmadi, Sarshogh, Shekari, Pahlavan Forwards: Alekasir, Rezaei, Moghanlou

Al-Hilal team news

Neymar continues to grapple with his return to peak physical condition, following a cruciate ligament tear suffered that has kept the Al-Hilal striker sidelined since October.

They have not reported any fresh injury concerns and will be hopeful of a strong performance in the first leg.

Al-Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Breik; Kanno, Al-Malki; Michael, Al-Hamdan, S. Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie Defenders: Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari, Almufarrij, Ali Barnawi Midfielders: Neymar, Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Zaid, Al-Zaid Forwards: Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/04/14 Al-Hilal 1 - 0 Sepahan AFC Champions League 12/03/14 Sepahan 3 - 2 Al-Hilal AFC Champions League 04/05/11 Sepahan 1 - 1 Al-Hilal AFC Champions League 01/03/11 Al-Hilal 1 - 2 Sepahan AFC Champions League

Useful links