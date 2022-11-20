'Long live Senegal' - Mane confirms he's undergone successful surgery after World Cup injury heartbreak in emotional social media message

Senegal captain Sadio Mane has undergone surgery on a knee injury that has ruled him out of World Cup 2022.

Mane undergoes surgery

Misses World Cup

Sends message to Senegal team

WHAT HAPPENED? Senegal will be without talisman Mane for their World Cup opener against Netherlands on Monday in Qatar but have received a message from the Bayern Munich star ahead of the match. Mane has confirmed he's undergone successful surgery and has sent his support to his team-mates before their first match of the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Thank God, the surgery I had in the middle of the week went well. I wanna take this opportunity to thank and show my appreciation to you all. This Monday, our dear country will compete in the World Cup, Qatar 2022," he wrote on Instagram. "I am sure the Lions will transcend and approach every game as a true finale. I am also convinced that all Senegalese will be in front of the small screen to support and encourage our valiant national team. Like all fans, I am convinced that my team-mates will fight as one man and as they are used to doing in order to honor our dear Senegal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane's absence from the World Cup is heartbreaking news for the forward and his team. The 30-year-old has been in superb form in 2022 for club and country, finishing second only to Karim Benzema at the Ballon d'Or awards. Senegal still possess plenty of quality in their squad but may struggle to make an impact on the tournament without their inspirational talisman.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Mane is Senegal's all-time top goalscorer (34) and was involved in 12 of the last 25 goals scored by Senegalese players in AFCON and the World Cup (9 goals, 3 assists).

WHAT NEXT FOR SENEGAL? The Lions of Teranga kick off their World Cup campaign on Monday against Netherlands and then take on hosts Qatar on Friday.