Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City in the MLS on TV or live stream.

Sporting Kansas City will play the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Sunday to start a string of five games in 14 days in all competitions.

While SKC is the only MLS team without a victory this year after losing to CF Montreal in their previous match, the Rave Green climbed a point ahead of SKC for the top in the Western Conference last weekend despite a 0-0 tie against Real Salt Lake.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

The Sounders' performances thus far in the new season seem to have profited through the absence of the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL), as this group appears revitalised and back to being the dominant team we remember from previous seasons.

While presently unbeaten at home in Major League Soccer this season and without a goal surrendered at Lumen Field, Seattle is exactly where many generally expect them to be, at the top of the conference table and one point behind the New England Revolution in the Supporters' Shield rankings.

The Rave Green frequently found themselves on the attack during their 10 league games this season, while their defence was rarely in danger.

Kansas City put on yet another lackluster display last weekend, failing to score for the seventh time in the regular season, just when you thought things could not get much worse.

Peter Vermes' team has only three points after 10 regular season games, the worst start in MLS history, and they haven't defeated a team from the Western Conference since blanking the Sounders 1-0 in October of last year.

Kick-Off Time

Game: Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Date: May 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm ET / 9 :30 am BST Venue: Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City face off at Lumen Field on May 7. The kickoff for the game is set for 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 9:30 am British Summer Time (BST).

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

Team News & Squads

Seattle Sounders News

Seattle Sounders will be without Obed Vargas, but the rest of the squad is available for selection. Kelwyn Rowe will be back in the squad for the Sounder having recovered from his thigh injury. So far, Jordan Morris is the MLS top scorer with eight goals.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Arreaga; Rusnak; Rowe, Vargas, Lodeiro, Chu; Morris

Watch every Major League Soccer match, including the playoffs. Available on all your devices through the Apple TV app — including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Morris, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Teves Forwards Montero, Heber

Sporting KC News

Logan Ndenbe, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford, Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda are out with injuries for the Seattle game.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Espinoza, Walter, Kinda; Russell, Pulido, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, Melia Defenders Ndembe, Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Ford, Castellanos, Rindov Midfielders Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Kinda, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores Forwards Salloi, Pulido

Head-to-Head Record

The clash between Seattle Sounders and Sporting KC has only seen one draw in their last 10 games with the victories being equally balanced between the two teams with SKC having won one more than the Sounders.

Useful links

Live football on UK TV

Live soccer on U.S. TV

Stream MLS matches on Apple TV

Buy MLS tickets with Ticketmaster