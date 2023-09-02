Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Portland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Major League Soccer is back in action this weekend starting on Saturday at Lumen Field when Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers square off in a crucial contest.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

The Portland Timbers have not performed well thus far this season, as seen by their 12th-place status in the MLS Western Conference standings. The Timbers will try to repeat their close 2-1 victory against Real Salt Lake from their previous match this weekend.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are now in third place in the league standings and have had a good year. Last week, the Sounders defeated Austin FC 2-1, and they will be optimistic going into this match.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Date: Sep 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers face off on September 2 at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Sounders team news

After missing their previous match due to concussion protocol, Cristian Roldan may be a question issue for Seattle again this weekend. Kelyn Rowe missed their midweek match due to a right quad strain, while Dylan Teves will miss the game due to a hamstring injury.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; Teves, Lodeiro, Chu; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Teves Forwards Montero, Heber, Ruidiaz, Morris

Portland team news

Midfielder David Ayala suffered an ACL injury last month adding to the team's list of long-term absentees. He will join Tega Ikoba, Eryk Williamson and Felipe Mora in the treatment room at the club and will play no part in the upcoming fixtures.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, McGraw, Mabiala, Bravo; D Chara, Paredes; Niezgoda, Evander, Loria; Boli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca Forwards: Niezgoda

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Portland has four wins while Seattle has not won a single game as the other match ended in a draw.

Useful links