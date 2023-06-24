Seattle Sounders vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Sounders and Orlando, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After falling short of first place in the MLS Western Conference due to a midweek defeat, the Seattle Sounders will look to rebound against Orlando City on Saturday.

The Sounders, who are currently third in the rankings, return to Lumen Field, where they have only allowed five goals in their first ten home games.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

While LAFC trailed Western Conference leaders St Louis City by a goal differential coming into Wednesday's match, Seattle was only a point behind the top two.

Brian Schmetzer's team, on the other hand, were unable to recover from an early setback, as Los Angeles seized the lead just 54 seconds into the game and went on to win.

Despite placing 11th last year, the Rave Green is back in the battle for playoff qualifying this year, and they have certainly managed to remain resolute on home turf.

Only five of Seattle's 18 league goals have come at Lumen Field, and the team generally has the fourth-tightest defensive record in the league.

After losing at New England last week to halt a six-game unbeaten streak, Orlando's attempt to return with a win was eventually thwarted on Wednesday.

In the last minutes of Philadelphia's trip to Florida, the visitors grabbed a 2-2 draw from the jaws of defeat, extending the Lions' unbeaten record at home to five games.

Orlando has finished in the top seven of the Eastern Conference for the last three years, and despite this setback, they are on track to do so again this season, as they are seventh after 18 games and still have a chance to make the playoffs.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders and Orlando City face off on Jun 24 at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 1:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Sounders vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Sounders team news

Seattle Sounders saw their top scorer Jordan Morris suffer an injury midweek and he is expected to miss at least a couple weeks of action.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; Teves, Lodeiro, Chu; Ruidiaz

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Teves Forwards Montero, Heber, Ruidiaz

Orlando team news

Orlando City has Luca Petrasso unavailable for selection. It is in defense where they have impressed thus far, and Pareja will have to set up an altered back-four featuring Micaheal Halliday, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, and Kyle Smith. Rodrigo Schlegel may be dropped from the lineup.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Halliday, Antonio, Jansson, Smith; Araujo, Cartagena, Angulo, Torres, Gonzalez; Kara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gallese, Stajduhar Defenders Salim, Schlegel, Jansson, Williams, Carlos, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Midfielders Araujo, Cartagena, Martins, Thorhallsson, Rivera, Pereyra, Loyola, Mohammed, McGuire. Forwards Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Kara, Enrique, Lynn.

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Orlando City has won thrice while Seattle has won only once, which was the last game between the two sides.

Useful links