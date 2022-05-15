Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

On Sunday, Minnesota United goes on the road to play the Seattle Sounders in an MLS matchup. Seattle has struggled so far this season and is 13th in the Western Conference, while Minnesota is currently in seventh place.

These teams last faced in April, with Seattle earning one of its two wins this season, though it did take an own goal from Minnesota for Seattle to get the 2-1 win.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Minnesota roster Goalkeepers Miller, Dick, St. Clair, Emmings Defenders Montgomery, Dibassy, Kallman, Boxall, Metanire, Padelford, Taylor, Kibunguchy, Gasper, Fisher, Lawrence Midfielders Hayes, Rosales, Reynoso, Hansen, Lod, Trapp, Hunou, Jackson, Dotson, Arriaga Forwards Fragapane, Amarilla, Oluwaseyi, Danladi, Hlongwane, McMaster, Weah

Minnesota is chasing its fourth playoff appearance in a row this year. The team is off to a solid star with four wins, two draws and four losses through its first 10 matches.

The team has lost two in a row though, falling 2-0 to LAFC and 1-0 to Cincinnati. Its last MLS win was a 3-0 victory over Chicago, with Emanuel Reynose, Kervin Arriaga and Robin Lod each scoring goals in the final third of the match.

On the season, Minnesota United has a goal differential of two, with Lod leading the team in goals with three.

Projected Minnesota United starting XI: Fisher, Boxall, Dibassy, Lawrence, Trapp, Arriaga, Danladi, Reynoso, Hlongwane, Hunou; Clair

Position Seattle roster Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland, Lapsley Defenders Arreaga, Tolo, Ragen, Gomez, Cissoko, Medranda Midfielders Paulo, C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, A. Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chu, Vargas, Leyva, Atencio, Teves Forwards Ruidiaz, Montero, Morris, Adeniran, Bruin

Despite struggling in the MLS this season, Seattle does have one big recent achievement to hang its hat on, as it defeated Pumas by a 5-2 aggregate to win the CONCACAF Champions League.

But in MLS play, things are rough. The team lost 2-0 to FC Dallas this past weekend, marking the third loss in a row for the Sounders. The team has scored just nine goals this season and has a goal differential of minus-four.

Seattle has never finished worse than fourth in its conference and seventh overall in the MLS. Track record suggests things will turn around, but they need to soon if the team wants to keep its streak of playoff appearances alive.

Projected Seattle Sounders starting XI: Tolo, Ragen, Cissoko, Medranda, Atencio, Vargas, Dobbelaere, Chú, Montero, Bruin; Cleveland

Last five results

Minnesota United results Seattle results Minnesota United 0-1 Cincinnati (May 7) FC Dallas 2-0 Seattle (May 7) LAFC 2-0 Minnesota United (May 1) Seattle 3-0 Pumas UNAM (May 4) Minnesota United 3-0 Chicago Fire (Apr 23) Pumas UNAM 2-2 Seattle (Apr 27) Forward Madison 0-2 Minnesota United (Apr 20) San Jose Earthquakes 4-3 Seattle (Apr 23) Minnesota United 3-1 Colorado Rapids (Apr 16) Seattle 0-1 Inter Miami (Apr 16)

Head-to-head