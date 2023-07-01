Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Sounders and Houston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday night, Seattle Sounders and Houston Dynamo will play each other in an effort to climb the Western Conference standings.

The two teams are currently in third and fourth position, with the visitors behind their hosts by two points with a game remaining.

There was understandable excitement about a potential long-term stay in the upper echelons of the Western Conference when the Sounders started the season with six victories from nine MLS games.

While they have made some progress towards that goal, there is no disputing that Brian Schmetzer's team is fortunate to still be in third place after amassing a five-match winless run.

Seattle has also only won two of their previous 11 games, however their most recent match, a scoreless draw with Orlando City, has at least kept them moving in the right way.

Despite losing 3-0 against Austin FC, the Dynamo can still be considered a team on the rise.

Prior to that loss to its Texan rivals, they had won three straight games in the MLS, including victories over Los Angeles FC and the San Jose Earthquakes, in which four goals were scored.

That accumulation has made Ben Olsen's team competitors to easily finish inside the playoff slots with only four points separating third and ninth.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders and Houston Dynamo face off on Jul 1 at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Sounders team news

Seattle Sounders saw their top scorer Jordan Morris suffer an injury midweek and he is expected to miss at least a couple weeks of action.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; Teves, Lodeiro, Chu; Ruidiaz

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Teves Forwards Montero, Heber, Ruidiaz

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Left-back Tate Schmitt has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season after his ACL surgery. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated eight goals.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Bartlow, Hadebe, Escobar; Carrasquilla, Artur, Herrera; Franco, Baird, Bassi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Houston Dynamo has won only once while Seattle has won the other four. Earlier this season, Seattle managed to defeat nine-man Houston 1-0 at the Shell Energy Stadium.

Useful links