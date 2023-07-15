Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Sounders and Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will take on Dallas at Lumen Field on Saturday night in an effort to win consecutive home games for the first time since April.

The Hoops, on the other hand, have lost four straight away games since the beginning of June, and they will go into the weekend hoping to snap this losing streak.

Seattle Sounders were defeated 2-0 by San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Wednesday morning, preventing them from moving back to the top of the Western Conference standings.

Brian Schmetzer's team is presently third in the Western Conference standings with 35 points from 23 games, but with three points this weekend, they may tie St. Louis City for first place.

Dallas, meanwhile, was unable to turn things around as they were defeated dismally 2-1 by the bottom-of-the-table Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

The Hoops presently hold the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings, tied for sixth place with Austin FC on 29 points after 22 games, with eight victories and five draws.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas face off on Jul 15 at Lumen Field.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Sounders team news

Seattle Sounders will welcome their top scorer Jordan Morris back to the squad after the forward had been away for international duty with the USMNT at the Gold Cup.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; Teves, Lodeiro, Chu; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Teves Forwards Montero, Heber, Ruidiaz, Morris

Dallas team news

FC Dallas has a long list of injuries with Paul Arriola, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sebastian Lletget, Ema Twumasi, Paxton Pomykal, and Tarik Scott unavailable due to various knocks. Jesus Ferreira has been their top scorer so far, with 10 strikes to his name.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Jesus, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Velasco, Quignon, Cerrillo, Obrian; Jimenez, Ferreira.

Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Geovane, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca, Geovane, Tafari, Endeley Midfielders Pomykal, Cerrillo, Quignon, Mulato, Korca, Norris Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Obria, Junqua, Kamungo

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, FC Dallas has won only once while Seattle has won the other three.

