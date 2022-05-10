SEA Games 2022 men's football tournament: Schedule, results, tables, top scorers and previous Southeast Asian Games winners

GOAL
GOAL

The complete fixture, result, table and top scorer guide to the 2021 Southeast Asian Games

Football at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will feature 10 teams and is scheduled to kick off on May 6, 2022, with Under-23 players forming the majority of the contingent as only three players over the stipulated age are allowed to be a part of the squad.

The world's most popular game has been part of the SEA Games since 1959.

Thailand are the most successful team in this competition with 16 titles to their name whereas, while Vietnam are the defending champions.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

The 10 teams have been equally divided into two groups. Group A consists of hosts Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines and Timor Leste.

Meanwhile, Group B is formed by Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.

Group A Table

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1

Myanmar

220

0

64

+2

6

2

Vietnam

2

1

1030+34
3

Philippines

3

1

1163+34
4

Indonesia

100103-30

5

Timor-Leste

2

0

0

2

2

7

-5

0

Group A Fixtures and Results

DateTimeFixture + highlights

May 6, 2022

16:00

Philippines 4-0 Timor-Leste

May 6, 2022

19:00

Vietnam 3-0 Indonesia

May 8, 2022

16:00

Timor-Leste 2-3 Myanmar

May 8, 2022

19:00

Vietnam 0-0 Philippines

May 10, 2022

16:00

Myanmar 3-2 Philippines

May 10, 2022

19:00

Indonesia v Timor-Leste

May 13, 2022

16:00

Philippines v Indonesia

May 13, 2002

19:00

Myanmar v Vietnam

May 15, 2022

16:00

Indonesia v Myanmar

May 15, 2022

19:00

Timor-Leste v Vietnam

Group B Table

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Thailand

2

1

0

1

6

2

+4

3

2

Cambodia

1

1

0

0

4

1

+3

3

3

Malaysia

110

0

21

+1

3
4

Laos

2

0

1136-31

5

Singapore

2

0

1

1

2

7

-5

1

Group B Fixtures and Results

DateTimeFixture + highlights

May 7, 2022

16:00

Singapore 2-2 Laos

May 7, 2022

19:00

Thailand 1-2 Malaysia

May 9, 2022

16:00

Laos 1-4 Cambodia

May 9, 2022

19:00

Thailand 5-0 Singapore

May 11, 2022

16:00

Cambodia v Singapore

May 11, 2022

19:00

Malaysia v Laos

May 14, 2022

16:00

Singapore v Malaysia

May 14, 2002

19:00

Cambodia v Thailand

May 16, 2022

16:00

Malaysia v Cambodia

May 16, 2022

19:00

Laos v Thailand

2021 Southeast Asian Games Semi-finals

DateTimeVenueFixture

May 19, 2022

16:00

My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi

Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B

May 19, 2022

19:00

My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi

Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group A

2021 Southeast Asian Games Bronze Medal Match

Date

Time

Venue

Fixture

May 22, 2022

16:00

My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi

Loser S1 vs Loser S2

2021 Southeast Asian Games Gold Medal Match

DateTimeVenueFixture

May 22, 2022

19:00

My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi

Winner S1 vs Winner S2

2021 Southeast Asian Games Top Scorer

Osvaldo Haay and Ha Duc Chinh were the top scorers of the 2019 edition of the SEA Games. There are a few young talents to look out for in this edition as well such as the likes of Teerasak Poeiphimai of Thailand, Bounphachan Bounkong of Laos and Mouzinho de Lima of Timor-Leste.

Rank

Name

Country

Goals

1.

Jovin Bedic

Philippines

3

2.

Ekanit Panya

Thailand

2

=

Win Naing Tun

Myanmar

2

Southeast Asian Games past medal winners

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1.

Thailand

16

4

5

25

2.

Malaysia

6

6

7

19

3.

Myanmar

5

4

5

14

4.

Vietnam

2

7

5

14

5.

Indonesia

2

5

4

11

6.

Singapore

0

3

7

10

7.

Laos

0

0

1

1