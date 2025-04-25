How to watch Scotland vs Ireland Rugby game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Rugby matchup between Scotland vs Ireland, including how to watch and team news.

Scotland is ready to host Ireland in the final round of the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations on April 26, 2025, at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT.

Ireland comes into the game on a high note after winning their last two away games by a combined total of 68 points. The team has improved significantly under head coach Scott Bemand, as shown by their decisive 40–14 victory over Wales in their previous game. Aoife Wafer, a vital player, suffered a knee injury during the Wales game.

Scotland wants to bounce back from a difficult 59-7 loss to England under head coach Bryan Easson. The team is strengthened by the return of scrum-half Leia Brebner-Holden and captain Rachel Malcolm, who have both been cleared from concussion protocols. Scotland is ready to take advantage of home-field advantage at Hive Stadium, where they hold a recent winning record, including a 2023 victory over Ireland.

Scotland vs Ireland: Date and start time

Scotland will take on Ireland in an epic 2025 Guinness Women's Six Nations game on April 26, 2025, at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Date April 26, 2025 kick-off Time 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT Venue Hive Stadium Location Edinburgh, Scotland

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Scotland vs Ireland team news

Scotland team news

Bryan Easson, Scotland's head coach, has introduced three modifications to the starting lineup for the 2025 Guinness Women's Six Nations final. Notably, scrum-half Leia Brebner-Holden and captain Rachel Malcolm return following their completion of concussion protocols. Leah Bartlett joins Lana Skeldon and Elliann Clarke in the front row as a loosehead prop. Jade Konkel joins Sarah Bonar in the second row. Evie Gallagher moves to number eight, Rachel McLachlan stays on the openside, and Malcolm returns to her position as blindside flanker.

The backline is essentially the same, with Lisa Thomson and Emma Orr remaining as the center duo and Helen Nelson leading play at fly-half. Chloe Rollie starts at full-back, while Rhona Lloyd and Francesca McGhie start on the wings. Rhea Clarke and Gemma Bell, who made their debuts last weekend, Elis Martin, Molly Poolman, Anne Young, and Becky Boyd are on the bench. The backs are covered by Clarke, Evie Wills, and Lucia Scott.

Ireland team news

Ireland's 40-14 win over Wales this past weekend resulted in a knee injury that will keep them without Aoife Wafer, the championship's joint-leading try scorer. In response, full-back Aoife Corey was given a Test debut by head coach Scott Bemand after her strong Celtic Challenge performances. Aoife Dalton and Enya Breen make up a stable midfield duo, while Corey, Amee-Leigh Costigan, and Vicky Elmes Kinlan—the latter of whom made her first Six Nations start—make up the back three.

Niamh O'Dowd, Linda Djougang, and Neve Jones are in the front row of the Irish pack, while Ruth Campbell and Fiona Tuite are in the second row. Wafer is replaced at number eight by Brittany Hogan, while Dorothy Wall and Captain Edel McMahon are on the flanks. Dannah O'Brien and Molly Scuffil-McCabe continue their role at half-back after arranging the resounding victory over Wales.

Scotland vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Scotland leads the Women's Six Nations series by 18 wins to Ireland's 17, with one tie between the two sides. Their head-to-head record has been quite competitive. This fierce competition prepares the audience for a spectacular matchup in 2025. Given their past performance and current form, as well as the fact that both teams are vying for honor and an impressive finish, it should be another exciting match. It will be an exciting match as Scotland looks to capitalize on their home advantage while Ireland is keen to build on their recent victories.