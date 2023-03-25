Scotland vs Cyprus: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Scotland will begin with their Euro 2024 qualification campaign when they welcome Cyprus to Hampden Park on Saturday.
The Tartan Army's disappointment after missing out on the World Cup play-offs was partly compensated by them topping their Nations League group after the goalless draw against Ukraine. Still, coach Steve Clark will know the importance of securing a berth in the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.
With Spain, Norway and Georgia completing Group A in the European Championship qualifiers, Cyprus have given themselves some hope in terms of their recent results under the tutelage of Georgian manager Temur Ketsbaia - such as a 1-0 Nations League win over Greece.
Scotland vs Cyprus date & kick-off time
Game:
Scotland vs Cyprus
Date:
March 25, 2023
Kick-off:
10am EDT
Venue:
Hampden Park, Glasgow
How to watch Scotland vs Cyprus on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Fox Sports Plus, Fubo and Vix+.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
Fox Sports Plus
Fox Sports Plus, Fubo, Vix+
Scotland team news & squad
Angus Gunn seems likely of the trio of goalkeepers to earn his first senior international cap, with the pair of Grant Hanley and Ryan Porteous to marshal the backline and Manchester United's Scott McTominay among the midfielders.
Che Adams may be the preferred choice over Lyndon Dykes in attack as the Queens Park Rangers forward has been down with pneumonia of late.
Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Porteous, Robertson; McTominay, McGregor; Armstrong, McGinn, Christie; Adams
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Clark, Gunn, Kelly
Defenders
Cooper, Hanley, Hendry, Hickey, Patterson, Porteous, Robertson, Tierney
Midfielders
Armstrong, Gilmour, Ferguson, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay
Forwards
Adams, Brown, Christie, Dykes
Cyprus team news & squad
Pieros Sotiriou's absence from the squad will push veteran Demetris Christofi to lead the attack, while Alex Gogic - who plays for St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership - may have to make do with a spot on the bench.
Cyprus possible XI: Panagi; Antoniou, Laifis, Roberge, Ioannou; Kyriakou, Kastanos, Artymatas; Loizou, Christofi, Tzionis
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Demetriou, Toumpas, Panayi
Defenders
N. Ioannou, Laifis, Antoniades, Roberge, Panagiotou, Correa
Midfielders
Charalampous, Kyriakou, Spoljaric, Kastanos, Gogic, M. Ioannou
Forwards
Loizou, Antoniou, Kakoulli, Pittas, Christofi