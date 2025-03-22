How to Watch Savannah Bananas vs The Party Animals: Live Stream Banana Ball World Tour, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Savannah Bananas vs The Party Animals Banana Ball World Tour.

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown between the Savannah Bananas and their arch-rivals, The Party Animals, on March 22, 2025. This highly anticipated matchup is part of the Banana Ball World Tour, which promises to deliver a unique blend of entertainment and fast-paced baseball action.

Event Information

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Where Grayson Stadium TV Channel Stadium Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Savannah Bananas and The Party Animals have been locked in a fierce rivalry since the Party Animals' inception in 2020. Known for their high-energy games, both teams have captivated audiences nationwide with their unconventional style of play. The Party Animals have grown significantly in popularity, recently concluding a successful "world tour" and are now gearing up for another exciting season.

Banana Ball Rules

The Banana Ball World Tour features a set of innovative rules designed to keep the game fast-paced and engaging. Key rules include a two-hour time limit, no walks allowed (instead, batters must sprint to first base), and a unique scoring system where every inning counts. Additionally, if a fan catches a foul ball, it results in an out, adding an interactive element to the game.

The Teams

The Savannah Bananas are returning with a strong roster for the 2024 season, featuring captains Bill LeRoy and Kyle Luigs, along with talented players like Jackson Olson and Ryan Cox. Meanwhile, The Party Animals have bolstered their lineup with new signings, including former UMass Dartmouth standout Nate Tellier, who will make his debut in the 2025 tour.

