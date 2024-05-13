Sao Paulo vs Fluminense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Sao Paulo and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monday night football in Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A sees Fluminense travel to take on Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo are riding high on confidence and arrive into this one on the back of a three-game winning run. At the weekend, they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Vitoria in the Brazilian top-flight, before clinching another 3-1 victory on the road in the Copa Libertadores against Cobresal.

Fluminense, meanwhile, were 2-0 up in their game against Atletico Mineiro in their last league outing, but were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw. In midweek, they managed a narrow 1-0 victory over Colo-Colo on the road in the Copa Libertadores.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense kick-off time

Date: Monday, May 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: MorumBIS

The Brazilian Serie A match between Sao Paulo and Fluminense will be played at the MorumBIS on Monday, May 13, 2024, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premiere in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo team news

Sao Paulo boss Thiago Carpini will have to make do without the services of Pablo Maia (thigh), Rafinha (broken leg) and Marcos Paulo (cruciate ligament injury), while Wellington (ankle) and Lucas Moura (thigh) remain questionable for this game after missing the midweek clash against Cobresal in Copa Libertadores.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Vinicius, Arboleda, Costa, Wellington; Liciano, Alisson, Maia, Ferreirinha; Moura, Silva.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rafael, Jandrei, Young Defenders: Costa, Franco, Ferraresi, Arboleda, Sabino, Belem, Welington, Patryck, Vinicius Midfielders: Maia, Negrucci, Rodriguinho, Bobadilla, Alisson, Galoppo, Rodriguez, Araujo, Nikao, Rato Forwards: Moura, Calleri, Silva, Luciano, Juan, Erick, Ferreirinha, Gomes

Fluminense team news

Fluminense have six players missing here due to injury, while Ganso is ruled out due to a ban. Douglas Costa (thigh) is the latest entrant on the treatment table, joined by the likes of Samuel Xavier (foot), André Trindade (knee), Thiago Santos (thigh), Marlon Santos (knee) and Gabriel Pires (knee). Lele is a long-term casualty with a cruciate ligament injury.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Guga, Melo, Manoel, Marcelo; Martinelli, Lima; Ganso, Arias, Keno; Cano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fabio, Eudes, Ramalha Defenders: Marlon, Carlos, Andrade, Manoel, Melo, Marcelo, Barbosa, Calegari, Guga Midfielders: Alexsander, Martinelli, Santos, Pires, Terans, Lima, Arthur, Ganso, Jesus Forwards: Cano, Lucumi, Lele, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Marquinhos, Costa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/11/23 Fluminense 1-0 Sao Paulo Brazil Serie A 01/07/23 Sao Paulo 1-0 Fluminense Brazil Serie A 05/11/22 Fluminense 3-1 Sao Paulo Brazil Serie A 17/07/22 Sao Paulo 2-2 Fluminense Brazil Serie A 13/09/21 Fluminense 2-1 Sao Paulo Brazil Serie A

