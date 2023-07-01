This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Sao Paulo and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense will be looking to climb into the Brasileirao top-four place when they take on Sao Paulo on Saturday.

With a 2-1 home league win against Bahia, the visitors narrowed the gap to a point from fourth-placed Palmeiras and Flamengo. Fernando Diniz's side come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Sporting Cristal in the Copa Libertadores in the midweek that helped them to a spot in the knockouts.

On the other hand, Dorival Junior's men sealed a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 berth after beating Tigre 2-0, but languish 11th in the Brasileirao where their last result was a 1-0 loss at Cruzeiro.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 1, 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm EDT
Venue:Estadio do Morumbi

The Brasileirao game between Sao Paulo and Fluminense is scheduled for July 1, 2023, at Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown on Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo team news

Junior may look to revert to the same XI that featured against Cruzeiro last weekend, except for deploying Luciano alongside Alisson and Wellington Rato to support Jonathan Celleri up front.

Jhegson Mendez and Pablo Maia would remain in charge of the midfield, while Lucas Beraldo and Robert Arboleda marshal the backline.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Nathan, Arboleda, Beraldo, Paulista; Mendez, Maia; Luciano, Alisson, Rato; Calleri.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jandrei, Rafael, Alves, Young
Defenders:D. Costa, Franco, Beraldo, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Walce, Belem, Welington, Paulista, Patryck, Vinicius, Moreira, Orejuela, Nathan, Ramos, Rafinha
Midfielders:Maia, Luan, Mendez, Neves, Nestor, T. Costa, Rodriguinho, Galoppo, Araujo, Anderson, Rato, Vilhena, Paulo, David, Alisson
Forwards:Calleri, Erison, Luciano, Juan, Pato

Fluminense team news

Nino is suspended after being red-carded in the victory over Bahia, as Felipe Melo is likely to fill in alongside David Braz at center-back.

It will be among Lima, Andre and Matheus Martinelli to feature in midfield, while German Cano and Lele fight for the lone attacker's spot.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Melo, Braz, Marcelo; Martinelli, Andre; Keno, Pirani, Ganso; Cano.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rangel, Fabio, Eudes
Defenders:Nino, Mendes, Manoel, Braz, Freitas, Marcelo, Jorge, Barbosa, Guga, Xavier
Midfielders:Andre, Alexsander, Vinicius, Santos, Melo, Martinelli, Pirani, Lima, Ganso, Arias, Keno, Marrony, Giovanni
Forwards:Kennedy, Cano, Lele, Alan, Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
November 6, 2022Fluminense 3-1 Sao PauloBrasileirao
July 18, 2022Sao Paulo 2-2 FluminenseBrasileirao
September 13, 2021Fluminense 2-1 Sao PauloBrasileirao
May 30, 2021Sao Paulo 0-0 FluminenseBrasileirao
December 27, 2020Fluminense 1-2 Sao PauloBrasileirao

