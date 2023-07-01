Sao Paulo vs Fluminense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Fluminense will be looking to climb into the Brasileirao top-four place when they take on Sao Paulo on Saturday.
With a 2-1 home league win against Bahia, the visitors narrowed the gap to a point from fourth-placed Palmeiras and Flamengo. Fernando Diniz's side come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Sporting Cristal in the Copa Libertadores in the midweek that helped them to a spot in the knockouts.
On the other hand, Dorival Junior's men sealed a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 berth after beating Tigre 2-0, but languish 11th in the Brasileirao where their last result was a 1-0 loss at Cruzeiro.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Sao Paulo vs Fluminense kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 1, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Estadio do Morumbi
The Brasileirao game between Sao Paulo and Fluminense is scheduled for July 1, 2023, at Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Sao Paulo vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams
|Paramount+
|Watch here
|Fanatiz
|Watch here
|ViX+
|Watch here
The game will be shown on Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX+.
Team news & squads
Sao Paulo team news
Junior may look to revert to the same XI that featured against Cruzeiro last weekend, except for deploying Luciano alongside Alisson and Wellington Rato to support Jonathan Celleri up front.
Jhegson Mendez and Pablo Maia would remain in charge of the midfield, while Lucas Beraldo and Robert Arboleda marshal the backline.
Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Nathan, Arboleda, Beraldo, Paulista; Mendez, Maia; Luciano, Alisson, Rato; Calleri.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jandrei, Rafael, Alves, Young
|Defenders:
|D. Costa, Franco, Beraldo, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Walce, Belem, Welington, Paulista, Patryck, Vinicius, Moreira, Orejuela, Nathan, Ramos, Rafinha
|Midfielders:
|Maia, Luan, Mendez, Neves, Nestor, T. Costa, Rodriguinho, Galoppo, Araujo, Anderson, Rato, Vilhena, Paulo, David, Alisson
|Forwards:
|Calleri, Erison, Luciano, Juan, Pato
Fluminense team news
Nino is suspended after being red-carded in the victory over Bahia, as Felipe Melo is likely to fill in alongside David Braz at center-back.
It will be among Lima, Andre and Matheus Martinelli to feature in midfield, while German Cano and Lele fight for the lone attacker's spot.
Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Melo, Braz, Marcelo; Martinelli, Andre; Keno, Pirani, Ganso; Cano.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rangel, Fabio, Eudes
|Defenders:
|Nino, Mendes, Manoel, Braz, Freitas, Marcelo, Jorge, Barbosa, Guga, Xavier
|Midfielders:
|Andre, Alexsander, Vinicius, Santos, Melo, Martinelli, Pirani, Lima, Ganso, Arias, Keno, Marrony, Giovanni
|Forwards:
|Kennedy, Cano, Lele, Alan, Jesus
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 6, 2022
|Fluminense 3-1 Sao Paulo
|Brasileirao
|July 18, 2022
|Sao Paulo 2-2 Fluminense
|Brasileirao
|September 13, 2021
|Fluminense 2-1 Sao Paulo
|Brasileirao
|May 30, 2021
|Sao Paulo 0-0 Fluminense
|Brasileirao
|December 27, 2020
|Fluminense 1-2 Sao Paulo
|Brasileirao