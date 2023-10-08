Santos Laguna vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santos Laguna and Club Leon will square off at the Estadio Nuevo Corona on Sunday to kick off the Mexican Liga MX's new schedule.

Last Thursday, Santos Laguna defeated a tenacious Club Tijuana team 2-1 at La Concha to go back on the winning track. Before then, Pablo Repetto's team had lost their previous two games, falling to Pachuca and Club Necaxa, respectively.

In other news, Club Leon's previous 1-1 draw with Queretaro prevented them from winning consecutive league matches for the first time this year. This came after a valiant 1-0 victory against Monterrey on September 24 that put a stop to their string of four straight league losses.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Santos Laguna vs Leon kick-off time

Date: October 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:05 pm ET / 6:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Corona

Santos Laguna and Leon face off on October 8 at Estadio Corona. Kickoff is set for 9:05 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:05 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TUDN and Fox Deportes and will be available to stream live online through Fubo.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna does not have any injuries and will have the entire squad up for selection. However, Alan Cervantes and Felix Torres have four yellow cards each and are at risk of suspension.

Possible Monterrey starting XI: Acevedo; R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos; Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, Rodriguez; Brunetta, Preciado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajuda Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Lozano, Manzanares, Mariscal Midfielders: Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, E. Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Dominguez, H. Rodriguez Forwards: Brunetta, Preciado, Aguirre, Correa

Leon team news

Leon boss Nicolas Larcamon has an almost full-strength squad at his disposal. As such, Ivan Rodriguez is likely to replace the suspended Romero alongside Fidel Ambriz in the middle.

Ivan Moreno and Osvaldo Rodriguez can be deployed on the flanks, with Angel Mena, Federico Vinas and Alfonso Alvarado as the front three.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Barreiro, Frias, Tesillo; Moreno, I. Rodrigues, Ambriz, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Vinas, Alvarado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Diaz Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Moreno, Mena, E. Hernandez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

The last five clashes between Leon and Santos Laguna have ended on almost equal footing, with both teams having taken two wins each and a draw.

