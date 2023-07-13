Santos Laguna vs Atlas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Liga MX table has already started to witness its up and downs with just two games into the season as two sides locked on three points meet at the Estadio Nuevo Corona with Santos Lagos playing hosts to Atlas.

New manager Pablo Repetto seems to have found the winning formula after losing the opening clash of the fresh campaign. With defensive mistakes being a large concern in Santos Laguna's downfall last season, the Uruguayan manager will be wary to make the same mistakes again with his side conceding four goals in the opening two fixtures.

Despite beating Puebla 3-2 last time out, Repetto would be hoping to keep a clean sheet in this encounter to boost his defence's confidence going ahead.

On the contrary, Atlas kicked off the campaign in some style winning the first game 2-0 against Cruz Azul but a loss against Monterrey means they are stuck on three points. Benjamin Mora's side had a disappointing first phase last time owing to their away record. Los Rojinegros managed just three wins combined with seven draws in the 19 away games they participated in, a record Mora will look to improve on Wednesday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Santos Laguna vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:05 p.m. ET/ 6:05 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Nuevo Corona

The Liga MX clash between Santos Laguna and Atlas will be played on 13 July 2023 with kick-off at 9:05 p.m. ET/ 6:05 p.m. PT at the Estadio Nuevo Corona.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and will not be available to stream live online. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL's live match center.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Carlos Acevedo is the sole absentee for the hosts heading into the clash with the Santos Laguna shot-stopper tipped to return in September after his shoulder injury.

Manger Repetto could once again look to replicate his formation from their last victory against Puebla with Juan Brunetta operating in an advanced role for the Mexican outfit. Harold Preciado could once again be the leader of the pack with Emerson Rodriguez and Duvan Vergara weaving their magic on either flank.

Santos Laguna Predicted XI: Lajud; Campos, Doria, Torres, R Lopez; A Lopez, Cervantes, Vergara, Brunetta, Rodriguez; Preciado.



Position Players Goalkeepers: Lajud, Ramirez Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Gomez, H. Rodriguez Midfielders: Cervantes, Aquino, A. Lopez, Mariscal, Prieto, E. Rodriguez Forwards: Medina, Preciado, Vergara, Munoz, Correa

Atlas team news

Atlas will be without the services of Oziel Herrera with the Mexican departing for international duty. Mauro Manotas is also doubtful heading into the contest after picking up a muscle injury.

Mora will have the luxury of starting Brian Lozano, with the forward serving his suspension. The manager will bank on the attacking trio of Lozano, Furch, and Aguirre to produce the goods for their side.

Atlas Predicted XI: Vargas; Abella, Nervo, Santamaria, Reyes; Marquez, Rocha, Zaldivar; Lozano, Furch, Aguirre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hernandez, Vargas Defenders: Lozano, Nervo, Dominguez, Abella, Santamaria, Aguirre, Reyes, Robles Midfielders: Zaldiver, Martinez, Marquez, Rocha, Lozano Forwards: Furch, Manotas, Treji, Quinones

Head-to-Head Record

There is nothing much to separate the two sides in their recent history with Atlas and Santos Laguna each winning a game a piece and drawing three in their previous five encounters.

Date Match Competition 27 Jan 2023 Atlas 2-2 Santos Laguna Liga MX 13 December 2022 Atlas 0-0 Santos Laguna Copa por Mexico 1 August 2022 Santos Laguna 1-0 Atlas Liga MX 7 February 2022 Atlas 2-1 Santos Laguna Liga MX 19 August 2021 Santos Laguna 1-1 Atlas Liga MX

Useful links