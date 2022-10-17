Sane sidelined! Hamstring injury leaves Germany sweating on Bayern winger's fitness ahead of World Cup

Leroy Sane could be a doubt for the World Cup after Bayern confirmed the winger sustained a hamstring injury in their win over Freiburg on Sunday.

Sane scored and assisted in 5-0 win

Bayern say winger sustained hamstring tear

Could be doubt for World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? FC Bayern cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory over Freiburg on Sunday night, and Sane was one of the standout performers with a goal and assist to his name. However, it appears the 26-year-old sustained an injury to his left hamstring in that match, according to Bayern's medical report, with no date set for his return.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is a blow to both club and country, with Sane starting the season in flying form. With just over a month to go until Die Mannschaft's opener in Qatar, coach Hansi Flick will be hoping Sane makes a speedy recovery.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT THEY SAID: Bayern released the following statement on their club website: "FC Bayern will be without Leroy Sane for the time being. The 26-year-old suffered a torn muscle fibre in the back of his left thigh during the 5-0 home win against Freiburg on Sunday evening. This was the result of examinations by the medical department of the German record champions."

DID YOU KNOW? Sane's goal against Freiburg was his 10th in all competitions this season, making him the club's top scorer for 2022/23.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANE? While Bayern will worried about their star man, Sane's focus will be on returning to fitness in time for the World Cup, with Germany facing Japan in their opening game on 23 November.