Sancho dropped to the bench for Manchester United's clash with West Ham

The winger has lost his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line-up after a disappointing showing in the Champions League last week

Jadon Sancho has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United's clash with West Ham.

Sancho was handed his third start in a United shirt during their surprise 2-1 Champions League defeat to Young Boys last Tuesday, but came off at half-time in Switzerland after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shuffled his pack in response to a red card for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He has not managed to retain his place in the Norwegian's line-up, with Scott McTominay coming back in to partner Fred in midfield following an injury layoff and Mason Greenwood supporting Cristiano Ronaldo upfront.

What's been said?

Solskjaer explained his decision to leave out Sancho in a pre-match interview with MUTV, saying: "Jadon started the Tuesday game [against Young Boys] and we found the decision better to leave him [on the bench] now and the chance to come on and make a difference if we need him to."

Sancho's tough start at United

The Red Devils paid £73 million ($100m) to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in July, bringing to an end one of the longest transfer sagas of the last decade.

Much was expected of a man who emerged as one of the most exciting young talents on the continent while on Dortmund's books, but he has failed to hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

After a couple of cameo appearances, Sancho made his full debut in a 1-0 win at Wolves just before the international break but struggled to affect the game in any meaningful way before being substituted early in the second half.

The 21-year-old then managed to undo his good work in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle last weekend with another subdued display against Young Boys, and will now have to work to win his place back amid strong competition for places in attack.

Who else has made Solskjaer's starting XI?

David De Gea has retained his spot in goal and Solskjaer has reverted to the same back four that starred in the win against Newcastle, with Raphael Varane coming back in to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of the defence and Wan Bissaka and Shaw occupying wing-back roles.

McTominay has been asked to hold alongside Fred in the middle of the park, while Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have been tasked with providing service for Ronaldo and Greenwood as United seek another crucial Premier League victory.

Goal view

Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker: "Solskjaer's made two changes to the side that beat Newcastle at Old Trafford last weekend with McTominay and Greenwood in for Matic and Sancho. It's McTominay's first appearance in a month after recovering from injury but the bigger news is that Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench.

"He's had two league starts since signing and while he hasn't been terrible he hasn't set the world alight and Ronaldo's arrival has pushed him into the shadows. Solskjaer has spoken numerous times about players needing time to adapt to the Premier League and that might be the case here.

"With Solskjaer having so many attacking options at his disposal there's going to be a big name that misses out every week. Saying that Greenwood has had a great start to the season and deserves his place in the starting XI."

