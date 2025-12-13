How to watch San Jose State vs Stanford NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Jose State Spartans will face the Stanford Cardinal to start the high-voltage NCAAM game on December 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

San Jose State averages 75.10 points per game, while Stanford averages 81.90. San Jose State is giving up 72.60 points per game, while Stanford is giving up 72.20.

Stanford's shooting percentage is 43.00%, whereas San Jose State's is 46.20%. However, Stanford collects 33.60 rebounds per game compared to 31.90. Additionally, Stanford continues to have a slight advantage over San Jose State with 12.40 assists per game as opposed to 11.30.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Jose State Spartans vs Stanford Cardinal NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

San Jose State Spartans vs Stanford Cardinal: Date and tip-off time

The San Jose State Spartans will take on the Stanford Cardinal in an epic NCAAM game on December 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at the Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California.

Date December 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Provident Credit Union Event Center Location San Jose, California

How to watch San Jose State Spartans vs Stanford Cardinal on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Jose State Spartans and the Stanford Cardinal live on:

TV channel: CBSSN

CBSSN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

San Jose State Spartans team news

Colby Garland is in the lead with 18.8 points per game, shooting 79.6% from the free-throw line and 53.4% from the field.

Yaphet Moundi averages 8.5 rebounds per game, comprising 6.1 defensive and 2.4 offensive boards.

Jaden Goodall shoots 66.7% and produces 1.7 points, 0.3 assists, and 0.7 rebounds per game.

Stanford Cardinal team news

Ebuka Okorie shoots 80.3% from the free-throw line and 43.6% from the field to score 21.0 points per game.

AJ Rohosy averages 5.9 rebounds per game, comprising 3.8 defensive and 2.1 offensive.

Ryan Agarwal shoots 35.6% from the field and contributes 6.1 points, 0.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.

San Jose State Spartans and Stanford Cardinal head-to-head record

Stanford and San Jose State have participated in a mix of close games and dominant performances in their previous five head-to-head encounters, indicating that this game may once again depend on crucial late moments. Stanford defeated San Jose State 30–29 in their most recent encounter on September 28, 2025, and San Jose State prevailed 34–31 in their 2024 encounter.

Stanford's prior dominance is evident in earlier games, such as a commanding 57-3 victory in 2011 and a comfortable 34-13 victory in 2013. However, the current trend suggests a much more equal rivalry. This battle is expected to be intense, high-energy, and maybe decided by a single score in the closing minutes, as both teams have traded close wins in the previous two games.