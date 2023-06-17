San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Earthquakes and Portland, as well as kick-off time and team news

When they host rivals from the Eastern Conference, Portland Timbers, at PayPal Park this weekend, the San Jose Earthquakes will be looking to continue their unbeaten streak in MLS.

The Earthquakes enter this match unbeaten in their past four league contests after last week's 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union, while the Timbers' 1-0 victory over Dallas ended a four-match winless streak.

The home team, which is now in fifth position with 26 points after 17 games and is only three points behind St. Louis, the current leaders, is a far cry from the group that finished third from the bottom overall and at the basement of the Western Conference last season.

However, the Quakes now have the greatest home record of any club in the Western Conference thanks to that victory, and they are the only team in the West that has yet to suffer a home loss.

The Quakes have won six of their eight games at PayPal Park, drawn two, and let up just four goals for a total of 20 of a possible 24 points.

In a dramatic encounter against Dallas last week that featured two VAR interventions, the Portland Timbers earned three much-needed points. The first intervention reversed a penalty, and the second resulted in the reinstatement of a player who had been sent off.

That victory marked their first in five league games over a month, during which they had lost two, drawn two, and failed to score on three occasions while also losing two and drawing two.

This season, Giovanni Savarese's team has struggled away from home, collecting just six of their current 20 points, with a record of one victory, three draws, and five losses in nine games.

The Timbers have played two stalemates in their last three road games against Real Salt Lake and most recently against the Seattle Sounders, with a 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City sandwiched in between.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Date: Jun 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: PayPal Park

San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers face off on Jun 17 at PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcasted live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Earthquakes team news

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Niko Tsakiris are the only players who will be absent from the game.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Mensah, Rodrigues, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Monteiro; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Cowell.

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

Portland team news

Midfielder David Ayala suffered an ACL injury last month and is the latest addition to the team's list of long-term absentees. He will join Tega Ikoba, Eryk Williamson and Felipe Mora in the treatment room at the club and will play no part in the upcoming fixtures.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, McGraw, Mabiala, Bravo; D Chara, Paredes; Niezgoda, Evander, Loria; Boli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca Forwards: Niezgoda

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers have ended with three wins for the Timbers and one for the Earthquakes.

Date Match Score Tournament Jul 24, 2022 Portland vs San Jose 2-1 Major League Soccer May 19, 2022 San Jose vs Portland 3-2 Major League Soccer Oct 28, 2021 Portland vs San Jose 1-1 Major League Soccer May 16, 2021 San Jose vs Portland 0-2 Major League Soccer Oct 12, 2020 Portland vs San Jose 3-0 Major League Soccer

