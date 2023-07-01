San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Earthquakes and Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When the San Jose Earthquakes host the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday evening, they will be looking to move into the top four in the Western Conference standings.

In stark contrast, the LA Galaxy need a win at PayPal Park to avoid finishing the weekend at the bottom of the table.

San Jose is towards the top of the list when it comes to unpredictable outcomes, despite the fact that quite a few teams have played without any consistency in the Western Conference this season.

The Earthquakes have lost two games straight on either side of a five-match winning streak, with the most recent two losses coming against Houston Dynamo and St. Louis City.

Luchi Gonzalez's team is still in fifth place despite having lost more games than they have won this season and having a negative goal differential.

The Galaxy are at the other end of the spectrum after failing to build on their fourth-place result from the previous season.

Galaxy is now in 13th place, just avoiding dropping to the bottom thanks to a four-game unbeaten streak that garnered them six points.

Despite three consecutive draws, Greg Vanney's club still has a chance to regain playoff contention because they still have two games left over some of the teams above them.

As a team that has dropped half of its 18 league games this season, they must consistently score points in order for that to become plausible.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: PayPal Park

San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy face off on Jul 1 at PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcasted live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Niko Tsakiris are the only players who will be absent from the game.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Mensah, Rodrigues, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Monteiro; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Cowell.

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

LA Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Charlotte. Starman Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season after having torn his ACL last month.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Puig; Jovelic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Jovelic, Judd

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, LA Galaxy has managed three wins compared to the Earthquakes' two wins. They played earlier this season in a 2-1 win for LA Galaxy.

