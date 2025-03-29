How to Watch San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades: Live Stream UFL, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades UFL game.

The 2025 United Football League (UFL) season is set to kick off this weekend with a matchup between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, March 29, at Choctaw Stadium.

Game Information

When Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time 4:00 pm ET Where Choctaw Stadium TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The San Antonio Brahmas enter the season with high expectations after a surprising run to the UFL Championship Game in 2024. Despite being considered a middle-of-the-pack team, they have bolstered their roster with key additions, including quarterback Kellen Mond. Mond brings a dynamic element to the offense, having passed for over 9,000 yards and rushed for more than 1,500 in his college career. The Brahmas also return a potent backfield featuring Anthony McFarland Jr. and John Lovett, with newcomer Jashaun Corbin adding depth. Their defense, led by head coach Wade Phillips, remains one of the league's best, with a strong defensive line and secondary.

The Arlington Renegades, under legendary coach Bob Stoops, are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season. They retain quarterback Luis Perez and key receivers Sal Canella and Tyler Vaughns, who combined for impressive numbers last year. The Renegades were excellent at ball control and turnovers in 2024, which could be crucial in this matchup. The team is also unveiling a new mascot, Billy the Bandit, and introducing the Blue Solo Cup tradition to enhance fan engagement.

Live stream San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.