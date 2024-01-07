Salernitana vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus are set to make the trip to the Stadio Arechi to face rock-bottom Salernitana in the Serie A on Sunday evening. Both sides met in the Coppa Italia on Thursday as Juve thrashed Granata 6-1 at the Allianz Stadium.

The Turin giants have quietly gone about their business so far, drawing little attention to themselves. Massimiliano Allegri's troops have lost just once all season and are currently in the mix for the Scudetto as they sit second in the standings, two points off the pace.

Salernitana are struggling in the league and are currently rooted to the foot of the Serie A standings. They have only won one of their past five games, but that success came last Saturday when they defeated Verona 1-0, which moved them just two points off the final safety spot.

Salernitana vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: Sunday, Jan 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 12pm ET Venue: Stadio Arechi

The Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus will be played at Stadio Arechi in Salerno, Italy. It will kick off at 12pm ET on Sunday, January 7, 2023, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Salernitana team news

Salernitana will once again have to make do without the services of Senegal striker Boulaye Dia, who missed out on an AFCON call-up due to a hamstring issue, while another mainstay, Lassana Coulibaly, is representing Mali this month.

Salernitana possible XI: Costil; Daniliuc, Gyomber, Fazio, Bradaric; Maggiore, Legowski; Candreva, Martegani, Tchaouna; Ikwuemesi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ochoa, Costil, Fiorillo Defenders: Allocca, Daniliuc, Pirola, Lovato, Gyomber, Bronn, Fazio, Bradaric, Mazzocchi, Sambia Midfielders: Legowski, Coulibaly, Maggiore, Bohinen, Kastanos, Candreva, Martegani Forwards: Botheim, Ikwuemesi, Simy, Stewart, Jovane, Sfait, Tchaouna, Mikael

Juventus team news

The injured trio of Moise Kean (shin), Alex Sandro (thigh), and Mattia De Sciglio (ACL) remain on the sidelines. Juventus' boss Max Allegri went with a relatively strong lineup for Thursday's Coppa Italia tie, as he focuses on securing domestic silverware.

Nonetheless, he could be forced into making at least one change this weekend, as playmaker Manuel Locatelli must serve a suspension. Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is in line to deputise in his place.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Nicolussi Caviglia, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Huijsen, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Pogba, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/1/24 Juventus 6-1 Salernitana Coppa Italia 8/2/23 Salernitana 0-3 Juventus Serie A 12/9/22 Juventus 2-2 Salernitana Serie A 20/3/22 Juventus 2-0 Salernitana Serie A 1/12/21 Salernitana 0-2 Juventus Serie A

