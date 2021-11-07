Salah close to Ronaldo level, says Liverpool team-mate Jota

Diogo Jota says Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah is reaching the level of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after a blockbuster start to the season.

Salah has scored 15 goals in 14 appearances to top Liverpool’s charts and is also their leading assist-maker with six.

His dazzling form has helped lift Jurgen Klopp’s side into early title contention in the Premier League as well as secure a place in the Champions League knockout stages with two group matches to spare.

What was said?

Speaking about the impact Salah has made this season, Jota told Sky Sports. “A great player, world class. He is showing his technique to the world this season.

“He is scoring goals for fun. Great goals, individual goals, and for us this is helpful because we have someone on the field who can decide the game, and for the opponents they know they need to be careful and we can then take the spaces that they leave because they are too worried about him.”

Jota admits he feels a sense of awe when he takes to the field alongside the Egyptian, who is among the contenders for this year’s Ballon d'Or.

The former Wolves forward says he first experienced a similar feeling when he played alongside Ronaldo for Portugal, and having seen both players a close quarters, the 24-year-old believes they are nearly on a par in terms of ability and performance level.

“I had that first feeling when I played for the national team with Ronaldo and I think I can put him (Salah) up there to the same standards, though Ronaldo has been doing it for a very long time,” he added. “When they are on the field they are dangerous and can score at any time. And for me that is very useful as I can watch and learn from them.”

