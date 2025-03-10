How to watch today's Saint Mary's Gaels vs Pepperdine Waves NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Saint Mary's vs Pepperdine NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

It's a West Coast Conference showdown on the hardwood as the ninth-seeded Pepperdine Waves go head-to-head with the top-seeded and 21st-ranked Saint Mary's Gaels on Monday night in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament.

Pepperdine is riding a wave of momentum after securing their third straight victory, narrowly edging fourth-seeded Santa Clara in the quarterfinals to keep their season alive for at least one more night. The Waves have now improved to 13-21 overall and have pulled off back-to-back wins in the conference tournament, a stark contrast to their 4-14 record in WCC regular-season play.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary’s enters this matchup on a roll, having closed out the regular season with seven consecutive wins. The Gaels handled business in their final tune-up, defeating Oregon State at home last Saturday. Sitting at 27-4 overall and finishing atop the WCC with a dominant 17-1 conference record, Saint Mary’s is currently projected as a No. 6 seed in March Madness, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Saint Mary's Gaels vs Pepperdine Waves: Date and tip-off time

The Saint Mary’s Gaels and the Pepperdine Waves will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Monday, March 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Orleans Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Saint Mary's Gaels vs Pepperdine Waves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. the Pepperdine Waves on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Saint Mary's Gaels team news & key performers

Saint Mary's is led by Augustas Marciulionis, who paces the team with 14.4 points and 6.1 assists per game. He is one of three Gaels averaging in double figures, alongside Paulius Murauskas (12.8 points, 8.1 rebounds) and Mitchell Saxen (10.4 points, 8.0 rebounds). Mikey Lewis (8.6 points), Luke Barrett (9.7 points, 6.6 rebounds), Jordan Ross, Harry Wessels, Andrew McKeever, Ashton Hardaway, and Cade Bennett provide valuable depth for a well-rounded squad. Saint Mary’s enters the contest shooting 45.6% from the field while averaging 6.8 made three-pointers per game at a 33.5% success rate from beyond the arc.

Pepperdine Waves news & key performers

For Pepperdine, Stefan Todorovic leads the charge, averaging 18.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Moe Odum is the team's primary facilitator, contributing 12.9 points and dishing out 7.7 assists per contest. Beyond those two, the Waves rely on a balanced supporting cast, including Dovydas Butka (9.7 points, 6.2 rebounds), Boubacar Coulibaly (9.7 points), Zion Bethea, Jaxon Olivera, Danilo Dozic, Alonso Faure, David Mager, and Taj Au-Duke. As a team, Pepperdine is shooting 44.5% from the field this season while knocking down 7.1 three-pointers per game at a 34.3% clip. However, free-throw shooting has been a weak spot, as they sit at 71.7% from the stripe—ranking 204th in Division I.