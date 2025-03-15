How to watch today's Saint Joseph's Hawks vs George Mason Patriots NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Saint Joseph’s vs George Mason NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 6 seed Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (21-11) are set to battle the No. 2 seed George Mason Patriots (24-7) on Saturday in the A-10 Tournament at Capital One Arena.

Saint Joseph's has had a season filled with highs and lows but has put together a solid run to reach this point. The Hawks started the year strong, winning 10 of their first 14 games, with notable victories over Villanova, Penn, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech. However, the middle of their campaign was a mixed bag, as they dropped games to Saint Louis, Duquesne, VCU, Dayton, Loyola, and George Mason over an 11-game stretch.

They responded with key wins against George Washington, Richmond, St. Bonaventure, Fordham, and Rhode Island before a setback against La Salle. Since then, they have bounced back with tournament victories over La Salle and Dayton to keep their postseason hopes alive.

On the other side, George Mason has been one of the most consistent teams in the A-10, despite a sluggish 2-3 start. The Patriots found their rhythm soon after, picking up wins over Coppin State, Ferrum, James Madison, UNC Asheville, and Tulane before falling to Duke. From there, they continued to gain momentum with victories against Penn, Mount St. Mary’s, and Davidson, though they suffered a loss to Rhode Island along the way.

A dominant stretch followed as George Mason rattled off 11 straight wins, taking down Richmond, UMass, Dayton, George Washington (twice), St. Bonaventure, Loyola, Davidson, Rhode Island, Saint Louis, and Saint Joseph’s. They closed the regular season with losses to VCU and Duquesne but responded with wins over Fordham, La Salle, Richmond, and George Washington, bringing their record to 25-7 through 32 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Saint Joseph's Hawks vs. the George Mason Patriots NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Saint Joseph's Hawks vs George Mason Patriots: Date and tip-off time

The Hawks and the Patriots will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., United States.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C., United States

How to watch Saint Joseph's Hawks vs George Mason Patriots on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hawks and the Patriots on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Fubo

Saint Joseph’s Hawks team news & key performers

Saint Joseph’s offense was led by Erik Reynolds II, who poured in 21 points, while Xzayvier Brown added 20. The Hawks had just one other player reach double figures, but Rasheer Fleming made his presence felt on the glass, securing 10 rebounds. Ball movement was limited, with Saint Joseph’s managing just seven assists, led by two apiece from a pair of players. However, they were dominant in the paint, swatting 10 shots and pulling down 46 rebounds, including 11 on the offensive end. Despite committing eight turnovers, their defensive presence made a difference.

George Mason Patriots news & key performers

George Mason, on the other hand, showcased a well-rounded offensive effort. Jalen Haynes led the way with 24 points, while Jared Billups followed with 18. Billups also made an impact on the boards, leading the team with seven rebounds. Brayden O’Connor set the pace in distribution with four assists. The Patriots had some trouble taking care of the basketball, committing 14 turnovers, but their depth was on full display as multiple bench players contributed to a strong second-half push that allowed them to pull away.