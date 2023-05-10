Sacramento Republic vs Colorado Rapids: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Sacramento and Colorado, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The Colorado Rapids will resume their 2023 U.S. Open Cup campaign on May 9, when they face USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the tournament's Round of 32 at Heart Health Park.

Robin Fraser’s side arrive in Sacramento off the back of a 3-1 road win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday, a result that extended the club’s unbeaten run across all competitions to eight games.

The Rapids advanced to the Open Cup Round of 32 after defeating Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC 3-1 at home in the Third Round. Colorado will try to continue their recent momentum into their first Round of 16 appearance since the 2017 tournament.

Republic FC will greet the Rapids with their own momentum, having gone unbeaten in their first eight games of the USL Championship season.

The team leads the league standings with five victories and three draws, while its six clean sheets this season also lead the USL Championship.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sacramento vs Colorado kick-off time

Date: May 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Heart Health Park

Sacramento and Colorado Rapids face off at the Heart Health Park on May 10. The kickoff for the game is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Sacramento vs Colorado online - TV channels & live streams

B/R Football Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through B/R Football on YouTube.

Team news & squads

Sacramento team news

The Sacramento Republic have no injury concerns heading into the clash. Their top scorers Russell Cicerones and Luis Fernandes are expected to start.

Sacramento Republic possible XI: Vitiello; Timmer, Donovan, Wiedt; Gurr, Ross, Lopez, Fernandes, Sanchez; Cicerones, Herrera

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vitiello, Saldana Defenders: Timmer, Donovan, Wiedt, Gurr, Sanchez Midfielders: Ross, Lopez, Fernandes, Lewis, LaGrassa,Fenwick, Sousa Forwards: Keko, Herrera, Cicerone

Colorado team news

Dantouma Toure, Aboubacar Keita, Moise Bombito and Jackson Travis will miss the game with long-term injuries.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson, Markanich; Nicholson, Max, Ronan; Bassett, Yapi, Barrios

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Vallecilla, Anderson, Keita, Markanich,Edwards Midfielders Alves. Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time the Sacramento Republic and Colorado Rapids will face off.

Useful links