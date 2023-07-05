São Paulo vs Palmeiras: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Copa do Brasil match between São Paulo and Palmeiras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

São Paulo locks horns with Palmeiras in their first leg of the Copa de Brasil quarter-final as both teams will look to gain a significant advantage. The home side brushed aside Sport Recife in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout while Palmeiras enter the contest on the back of a win against.

The Brazilian side have seemed to find the perfect momentum at the right time winning three out of their previous four games. Sau Paulo's 1-0 victory against Fluminese meant they climbed up to seventh in the Brazilian league closing off the gap to the top four to just four points.

The home side have emerged victorious in 8 of their previous 12 games while maintaining clean sheets in five of them and bashing at least two goals on seven different occasions. Their form playing in their own backyard has been nothing short of exemplary, with the Soberano winning nine out of their previous 11 encounters played at the Morembo.

The winners of the Copa de Brasil trophy in 2020, Palmeiras stand in a familiar territory as they aim to topple São Paulo on their way to another historic feat.

Palmerias had a staggering start to their campaign in the Brasileiro winning 10 straight games before falling off the track. Just a single point from the available nine has seen many critics raise their voices against the balance of the team.

Despite their domestic struggles, Verdao have been impeccable in the Copa de Brasil thrashing Tombense 5-3 and then cruising past Fortaleza 3-1 in the next round as they brace themselves to face São Paulo. With just three defeats from their previous 23 fixtures, Palmeiras could spoil the home side's party in the first-leg and continue their dart towards a well-known piece of silverware.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

São Paulo vs Palmeiras kick-off time

Date: July 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 6.30 p.m. ET/ 3.30 p.m. PT Venue: Estádio do Morumbi

The Copa do Brasil game between São Paulo vs Palmeiras will be played on Thursday, July 5, with kick-off at 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p.m. PT.

How to watch São Paulo vs Palmeiras online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and will not be available to stream live online. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL's live match center.

Team news & squads

São Paulo team news

Dorival Junior has a ton of injury concerns going into the clash against Palmeiras on Wednesday. Marquee signing Alexandre Pato has been out of action since the former Chelsea and AC Milan star has signed for the club and the Brazilian is yet to feature for his side.

The Brazilian outfit's injury list is endless and they'll have to make do without some crucial players in the line up.

Junior's defensive battery will lack the services of Joao Moreira,Igor Vinicius, Lucas Berlado, Michel Araujo will all be out of action in the first leg. While the midfield duo of Costa and Galoppo are also unavailable for selection alongside forward Erison.

All eyes would once again be on the duo of Luciano and Jonathan Calleri to lead the forward battery and register the home side on the scoresheet as soon as they can. Luciano has managed to bag 8 goals and 6 assists in all competitions this season while his partner in crime is on 7 goals and 6 assists.

São Paulo possible XI:

Rafael; Rafinha, Arboleda, Franco, Lanza; Maia; Neves, Nestor; Rodriguinho; Luciano, CalleriJandrei, Rafael, Alves, Young

Position Players Goalkeepers: Defenders: D. Costa, Franco, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Walce, Belem, Welington, Paulista, Patryck, Orejuela, Nathan, Ramos, Rafinha, Lanza Midfielders: Maia, Luan, Mendez, Neves, Nestor, Rodriguinho, Anderson, Rato, Vilhena, Paulo, David, Alisson Forwards: Calleri, Luciano, Juan

Palmeiras team news

Palmeiras don't have a long-list of players sidelined due to injuries but manager will have some absentees heading into the crucial tie.

As for Palmeiras, Eduard Atuesta will be a major absentee due to a cruciate ligament rupture, while Marcos Rocha and Murilo are also on the treatment table. Rocha suffered a hamstring injury in April and is scheduled to return after a couple of months while Muril suffered a shoulder injury in the early days of May.

Future Real Madrid star and current Palmeiras sensation, Endrick, would be once again leading the forward line after netting his 7th goal of the season last time out. Verde are predicted to field a 3-5-2 formation with Gomes, Cerqueria, and Naves being the three defensive centre-backs and Weverton shielding the goal for the Brazilian side.

Weverton; Gomez, Cerqueira, Naves; Garcia, Montoya, Guilherme, Jhon, Vanderlan; Endrick, Lopes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Vinicius, Lomba Defenders: Vanderlan, Gomez, Garcia, Cerqueria, Naves, Mayke, Luan, Piquerez Midfielders: Montoya, Guilherme, Jhon, Rios, Tabata, Fabinho, Menino Forwards: Endrick, Lopes, Rony, Navarro

Head-to-Head Record

Palmeiras have a little edge over their Brazilian rivals in the previous 5 encounters with the former winning twice and drawing on two occasions. Sau Paulo did manage to garner three points in the first leg of the same competition played out last year.

Date Match Competition 12 June 2023 São Paulo 0-2 Palmeiras Brasileiro Série A 23 January 2023 Palmeiras 0-0 São Paulo Paulista Série A 17 October 2022 Palmeiras 0-0 São Paulo Brasileiro Série A 15 July 2022 Palmeiras 2-1 São Paulo Copa de Brasil 24 June 2022 São Paulo 1-0 Palmeiras Copa de Brasil

