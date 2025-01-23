How to watch today's Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers vs UCLA NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-11) will aim to snap a seven-game losing skid as they welcome the undefeated UCLA Bruins (18-0) to Jersey Mike’s Arena on January 23, 2025.

The top-ranked Bruins are coming off a dominant performance against No. 25 Baylor at the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic on Monday. Entering the matchup averaging 81.1 points per game, the Bears were stifled by UCLA’s relentless defense, managing just 57 points while shooting a mere 27.5 percent from the floor (19-of-69 FG, 6-of-22 3FG).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. the UCLA Bruins NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Thursday, January 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike's Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the UCLA Bruins on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

Kiyomi McMiller, Rutgers' top scorer, is putting up impressive numbers this season, averaging 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while maintaining a shooting accuracy of 42.2% from the floor.

Meanwhile, Destiny Adams, the Scarlet Knights' second-highest scorer, has been a force on both ends of the court. She is contributing 17.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.0 block per game, shooting an efficient 44.2% from the field.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

Lauren Betts was the star of the show, setting a new single-game blocks record for the Bruins with nine swats. The junior center, who had matched the previous record with seven blocks in UCLA's game against Penn State, also poured in a game-high 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out two assists. She was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 10-of-17 from the field. Gabriela Jaquez also delivered a strong outing, notching her first double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-best 13 rebounds in the victory.

Defensively, UCLA’' effort was anchored by Lauren Betts, who swatted four shots in the first half alone, helping the Bruins hold Baylor to just 10 points in the paint. Speaking about her defensive mindset, Betts emphasized that her focus is on protecting the rim and denying opponents easy opportunities.