How to watch Rutgers vs Purdue NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Purdue Boilermakers (7–0) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5–3) square off Tuesday night as Big Ten action tips off at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Purdue enters conference play looking every bit like a national contender. The Boilermakers haven’t taken a wrong step yet, opening the season with a comfortable win over Evansville and rolling straight through Oakland and Alabama, the latter in a gritty seven-point battle. They followed that up by grinding past Akron, outlasting Memphis, and steamrolling Texas Tech. Their most recent rout of Eastern Illinois pushed them to a flawless 7–0 start, with each outing reinforcing their early-season dominance.

Rutgers, meanwhile, has taken a more winding path to this point. The Scarlet Knights came out of the gates hot with four straight victories over Rider, Maine, Lehigh, and American, looking sharp on both ends. But that early momentum hit a wall when they dropped three consecutive games to Central Connecticut State, Tennessee, and Notre Dame. They did manage to get back in the win column with a solid showing against UNLV last time out, bringing them to 5–3 through their first eight contests.

Rutgers vs Purdue: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlett Knights will face off against the Purdue Boilermakers in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike's Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers vs Purdue on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Scarlett Knights and the Boilermakers live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Rutgers vs Purdue team news & key performers

Rutgers Scarlett Knights team news

Oscar Cluff powered Purdue’s frontcourt with a monster performance, piling up 15 points and 15 rebounds, while the Boilermakers’ defense slammed the door on Texas Tech. Purdue smothered the Red Raiders into a 33% shooting night overall and just 24% from deep (8-for-34), a defensive showing that looked every bit like a team with championship aspirations.

And that’s exactly what this group resembles, a squad built for a deep March run. Everything, however, revolves around senior All-American floor general Braden Smith. The 6-foot point guard is the heartbeat of the roster, averaging 13 points and an eye-popping 9 assists per game. His shooting has been a bit uneven so far (37.5% from the field and 38.7% from three), but his command of the offense elevates everyone around him. One of his biggest weapons is sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer, who’s been lighting it up with 16.1 points per game while drilling a blistering 52.2% from beyond the arc, easily one of the deadliest perimeter threats in the nation.

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Rutgers, on the other hand, is navigating a transition phase after losing one-and-done stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey to the NBA. Even so, the Scarlet Knights showed real promise in their latest win over UNLV. Junior big man Emmanuel Ogbole (6'10", 260 lbs.) dominated the paint, racking up 21 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks in a statement outing. Dylan Grant chipped in another strong showing with 17 points and eight boards.

Grant, a versatile 6'8" sophomore, has emerged as Rutgers’ go-to scorer, averaging 15.6 points on an efficient 51.9% shooting clip (including 44.4% from three). Junior guard Tariq Grant, a transfer from NJIT, has also stepped up as a steady secondary option, contributing 13 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc.