How to watch today's Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Michigan Wolverines NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers vs Michigan NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Michigan Wolverines (15-5) hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-10) on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 3:30 PM ET.

Michigan is aiming to string together consecutive wins after some up-and-down performances in recent weeks. In their latest outing against Penn State, the Wolverines managed to grind out a four-point victory, putting up 76 points in total. They tallied 41 points in the second half, which proved to be just enough to secure the win. The Wolverines shot an efficient 48.4% from the field and knocked down 42.9% of their three-point attempts.

For Rutgers, their most recent game was a momentum-boosting triumph over Northwestern. While this season hasn’t been the smoothest for the Scarlet Knights, they’re hoping to build on that success. They posted 79 points in the win, maintaining control throughout after heading into halftime with a 43-35 lead. By the final buzzer, they had sealed a 79-72 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. the Michigan Wolverines NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan Wolverines will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike's Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Michigan Wolverines on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Michigan Wolverines play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

With freshman standout Dylan Harper sidelined due to an ankle injury, Ace Bailey stepped up in a big way for Rutgers, putting on an offensive clinic. He exploded for 37 points on 13-of-20 shooting, including a dominant 24-point first half that set the tone for the Scarlet Knights’ victory. Tyzon Acuff provided a spark off the bench with 13 points, while Jamichael Davis orchestrated the offense, dishing out eight assists. Rutgers shot an impressive 57% from the field and controlled the game for 29 of the 40 minutes, never letting their grip slip on the way to a well-earned win.

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

The Michigan Wolverines pulled off a hard-fought home win against Penn State, thanks to a crucial 9-0 scoring run down the stretch that put the game out of reach. Tre Donaldson spearheaded the offense, dropping 21 points while also racking up seven assists and four steals. Danny Wolf came close to a double-double, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Nimari Burnett chipped in with 10 points and four assists. The Wolverines spread the scoring load, with nine different players contributing, showcasing a well-rounded team effort. They connected on 48% of their shots from the floor and drained 42% from beyond the arc. Defensively, their aggressive play forced 18 turnovers, a key factor in the win.