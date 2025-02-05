How to watch today's Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers vs Illinois NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (15-7) hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-11) at Jersey Mike's Arena on Wednesday at 8:30 pm ET.

Illinois enters this matchup looking to regain its rhythm after an up-and-down stretch in conference play. The Fighting Illini have shown flashes of brilliance but have also struggled with inconsistency. Despite a 15-7 overall record, their Big Ten campaign has been a grind, with tough battles against ranked opponents. Their ability to stay in the hunt for the top of the conference standings will hinge on finding their offensive rhythm and tightening up defensively on the road.

The Scarlet Knights (4-7 Big Ten) have had a rocky start to 2025, dropping six of their last nine games. Their latest defeat—a narrow three-point loss to Michigan—showed flashes of promise, but consistency has been elusive. If Rutgers hopes to gain any sort of momentum, they'll need a big night from their go-to scorers, particularly Ace Bailey (20.2 PPG), who carries the offensive load.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Illinois Fighting Illini will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike's Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Illinois Fighting Illini on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

Rutgers boasts one of the nation's most explosive freshman duos in Dylan Harper (18.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.1 APG) and Ace Bailey (20.2 PPG). Harper—a Bob Cousy Award Top 10 finalist—has been a maestro on the court, even recording Rutgers’ first triple-double since 1983. Meanwhile, Bailey's 6ft 10in frame makes him a nightmare matchup, especially against an Illinois defense that has struggled against dominant big men this season. With 7-footer Emmanuel Ogbole (6.9 RPG) controlling the paint, the Scarlet Knights have the tools to expose Illinois' vulnerabilities down low.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

The Illini’s revitalized frontcourt of Tomislav Ivisic (12.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG) and freshman Morez Johnson Jr. (6.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG) gives them a serious advantage inside against a Rutgers squad that surrenders 38.2 points per game in the paint (ranking 180th nationally). Defensively, Illinois has been elite beyond the arc, holding opponents to just 29.4% from three-point range, a top-10 mark in the country. That spells trouble for a Rutgers team that leans heavily on perimeter shooting—particularly Bailey, who lacks much playmaking support outside of Harper.