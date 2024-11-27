How to watch today's Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers vs Alabama NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) will square off in the Players Era Festival-Impact Tournament on Wednesday night, with a ticket to the next round on the line. The game is set to tip off at 10 PM ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Rutgers has had an impressive start to their campaign, securing victories in four of their first five contests. On Tuesday, they faced off against the Fighting Irish and will now aim to carry that momentum into their clash with Alabama.

Meanwhile, Alabama rebounded from their first defeat of the season by securing a win over the Fighting Illini in their most recent outing. After their battle against Houston on Tuesday, the Crimson Tide will look to stave off an upset at the hands of the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and tip-off time

The Scarlet Knights and the Crimson Tide will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Alabama Crimson Tide live on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

Dylan Harper has been a standout for Rutgers, tallying 21 points and nine assists in his last performance. Ace Bailey contributed 15 points, while Emmanuel Ogbole added 10 to the scoreboard. Defensively, Rutgers has been solid, holding opponents to an average of 68 points per game, but they faltered in their last game, surrendering 79 points—a trend they must reverse to secure a victory.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

For Alabama, Grant Nelson delivered a stellar performance in their last game, racking up 23 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. Aden Holloway chipped in with 18 points and two boards, while Labaron Philon filled the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. However, Alabama’s defense has been shaky, allowing 74.2 points per game on average. After giving up 87 points in their previous outing, the Crimson Tide will need a much-improved effort on that end of the floor.